* Dollar near 3-week low ahead of Bernanke testimony
* Bernanke seen hammering home message that tapering is not
tightening
* Dollar/yen up on Japanese importers' bids
* Aussie dollar among stand out currencies overnight
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, July 17 The dollar stayed on the
defensive on Wednesday as investors
got cold feet ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
testimony to Congress later in the day.
Investors are wary of being long on the dollar after
Bernanke last week caused a shakeout of positions with comments
that were considered unexpectedly dovish.
"He probably does not want to knock down share prices. So he
may want to avoid being too hawkish," said Koichi Takamatsu, a
manager of forex at Nomura Securities.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's
performance against a basket of major currencies, was not far
from a three-week trough, having slid around 0.6 percent
overnight.
It last stood at 82.639, 0.1 percent above late U.S. levels
but still not far from Tuesday's three-week low of 82.395.
That saw the euro pop back to $1.3140, down 0.15
percent on the day but still within sight of last week's peak of
$1.3208.
Against the yen, the greenback fetched 99.35 yen, up
0.3 percent in Asian trade due largely to bids from Japanese
importers, though it still kept some distance from this month's
high of 101.53.
Bernanke is expected to underscore that an expected tapering
of asset purchases does not equate to a tightening of monetary
policy and to hammer home the message that overnight interest
rates will be kept near zero for the foreseeable future.
That would still leave in place plans to start tapering
before the end of the year, assuming the U.S. economy improves
as the Fed expects.
The president of the Kansas City Federal Reserve
Bank, Ester George, again argued that the central bank should
start cutting its massive asset-buying programme in September.
Traders said the preemptive move to cut long dollar
positions meant there could actually be room for a bounce if
Bernanke did not sound too dovish.
"We continue to favour running long dollar positions versus
G10 currencies, whose central banks are in easing mode,
particularly sterling right now," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote
in a note.
Bernanke's testimony before the House Financial Services
Committee will start at 1400 GMT, with the text of his prepared
remarks to be released at 1230 GMT.
Ahead of the big event in Washington, the Bank of England
will release the minutes of its latest MPC meeting, which could
shed more light on how dovish its new governor Mark Carney is.
Sterling was soft, staying near four-month lows against the
euro, after benign UK inflation data the previous day. The euro
traded at 86.935 pence, just below its four-month
high of 87.075 set on Tuesday.
On the other hand, the Australian dollar held onto much of
its 1.5 percent gain from the previous day after investors were
forced to cut bearish positions after minutes of the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) led the market to lengthen the odds of a
rate cut next month.
The Aussie last traded at $0.9223, well off a
three-year trough of $0.8998 plumbed on Friday. Immediate
resistance is seen around $0.9255/65, an area containing the
overnight high and the 38.2 percent retracement of its June-July
fall.