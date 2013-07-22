* Japan's ruling coalition wins upper house majority
* Result was broadly in line with expectations
* Yen dips initially but later bounces in choppy trade
* Stop-loss orders add to yen's rise
* Jury still out on whether Abe will push tough reforms
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, July 22 The yen rose on Monday in
choppy trading, having dipped initially after a big win by
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling bloc in upper house
elections gave Abe a stronger mandate for his reflationary
economic policies.
The widely expected victory gave Abe's ruling bloc a
majority in the upper house, in addition to their hefty majority
in the lower house, and was likely to pave the way for the
government to pursue pro-growth fiscal policies and structural
reforms to go alongside the central bank's aggressive monetary
easing.
Gareth Berry, a G10 FX strategist for UBS, saw the dollar
strengthening further against the yen longer term.
"I think it's good news for dollar/yen longer term, but it
seems like it was mostly in the price before the actual result
was announced," Berry said.
Earlier on Monday, the dollar rose to 101.05 yen on trading
platform EBS, its highest level against the yen since July 10.
The dollar lost steam after that, however, and later saw a
sharp reversal, falling to as low as 99.60 yen. The dollar last
stood at 99.98 yen, down 0.6 percent from late U.S. trade
on Friday.
Even after Monday's fluctuations, the dollar is up 15.2
percent versus the yen for the year.
The yen has been pressured by the unprecedented scale of the
Bank of Japan's easing, while the dollar has been supported by
market expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will slow the
pace of its monetary stimulus later this year.
Jeffrey Halley, FX trader for Saxo Capital Markets, said
Japanese players were spotted selling the dollar versus the yen
this morning, adding that traders using algorithmic trading also
joined in with yen-buying.
"This has pushed into more stop-losses on dollar/yen and
euro/yen in very poor liquidity conditions," Halley said,
referring to stop-loss selling of the dollar and the euro
against the yen.
The euro fell 0.6 percent to about 131.50 yen,
down from a two-month high near 132.47 yen set earlier on
Monday.
Abe said on Monday that his government would lose public
confidence if it retreated from reform. The yen
showed little reaction to his comments.
POLITICAL STABILITY
Public broadcaster NHK said early on Monday Abe's Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner, the New
Komeito party, had won 76 of the 121 seats up for grabs in the
242-seat upper house.
With the coalition's uncontested 59 seats, that ensures it a
comfortable majority in the upper house, tightening Abe's grip
on power.
"With the election now behind us, stability is expected in
the Japanese political scene, facilitating Prime Minister Abe's
efforts to push through structural reform, tax reform and
deregulation," said Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan rates and FX
research at JPMorgan Chase Bank in Tokyo.
"While we believe today's result should be positive for the
Nikkei index and USD/JPY, we don't expect significant and
immediate market impact," he added.
That was partly because the win had been priced in and
partly because the Japanese parliament would likely not start
debating any new policies until some time in October.
The yen could strengthen if such additional economic reforms
are not implemented, said Mitul Kotecha, head of global foreign
exchange strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
"The biggest risk here is that while growth is strengthening
and deflation pressures are easing, without reform it's
extremely likely that you'll end up back to weaker growth and
deflation and I think that will mean a higher yen," he said.
Elsewhere, the euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3154.
The Australian dollar rose 0.6 percent to $0.9227
after China's central bank removed controls on bank lending
rates, a long-awaited move that signals the new leadership's
determination to carry out market-oriented reforms.
China is Australia's single biggest export market and any
step to make its economy more efficient is seen as potentially
positive for trade.