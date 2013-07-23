* Dollar briefly drops to one-week low vs. yen, pares losses
* Drop in Portuguese yields helps bolster euro
* Investors await Australian inflation data on Wednesday
By Lisa Twaronite and Wayne Cole
TOKYO/SYDNEY, July 23 The dollar edged lower in
Asia on Tuesday as the slide in U.S. Treasury yields over the
past two weeks gave investors less incentive to buy the
greenback, while a sharp fall in Portuguese bond yields
bolstered the euro.
The recent fall in U.S. yields came after top Federal
Reserve officials, including Chairman Ben Bernanke, stressed
that the timing of any reduction to the central bank's $85
billion in monthly purchases would depend on economic data.
Soft U.S. housing data on Tuesday led to dollar selling and
added to the perception that the Fed has no reason to rush to
trim its stimulus programme.
"There are fewer fears of an imminent Fed tapering, and
yields on U.S. Treasuries are off their recent highs," said
Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman in Tokyo.
"With the Japanese election out of the way, resulting in a
confirmed victory for Prime Minister Abe, there is no particular
reason to sell yen right now. So we'll be looking at U.S. data
for near-term directional signals," he added.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's bloc won a widely
expected victory in elections for the parliament's upper house
on Sunday.
While the Fed is eventually expected to taper its stimulus,
the Bank of Japan is committed to keeping its ultra-easy
monetary stance as it aims for consumer inflation of two percent
within two years, even against a backdrop of an improving
domestic economy.
On Tuesday, the Japanese government raised its view on the
economy for a third straight month in July and said deflation
was abating as a result of the nation's expansionary policy mix
of monetary easing and generous spending.
The assessment is in line with the BOJ's view that the
world's third-largest economy is finally recovering, boosted by
the effects of a weakening yen and its massive monetary
stimulus.
Separately, an annual government economic report said on
Tuesday Japan's economy is showing some signs of bouncing back
from prolonged deflation as a result of Abe's monetary easing
and budget spending to revive the economy.
The dollar dipped to a one-week low of 99.13 yen in
early trading but then quickly pared losses to buy 99.55 yen,
down slightly from late U.S. trade.
Dealers said liquidity had dried up amid the northern summer
vacation period and there had been a general trimming in short
positions of everything from the Australian dollar to the yen
and gold.
"We've hit the summer lull and volatility has dropped right
off," said a trader at an Australian bank. "The longer-term
outlook is still for dollar strength given the Fed is much
closer to tapering than any other major, but for now people are
just trading on technicals."
The euro was up about 0.1 percent at $1.3199, after
touching a one-month high of $1.3218 in the previous session.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of major rivals, fell slightly to 82.153, holding above a
one-month low of 82.047 hit overnight.
The euro won some respite from political worries after
Portuguese President Anibal Cavaco Silva said the current
government will stay in office to keep an international bailout
on track. That led the spread of Portuguese bonds over German
bunds to narrow..
The Australian dollar also managed to recoup ground, rising
about 0.3 percent to $0.9275, though it faces stiff
resistance in the $0.9292 to $0.9306 area.
Australian inflation data due on Wednesday will also present
another test, as a low result would fuel speculation of an
August rate cut from the Reserve Bank of Australia. Also on
Wednesday, HSBC will release its flash PMI for China.