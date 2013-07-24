* USD rebounds as better data pushes up Treasury yields
* Commodity currencies suffer in wake of China data
* NZD lifted as market sees hawkish hint in RBNZ statement
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 25 The dollar was broadly higher on
Thursday as upbeat U.S. housing data and a rise in Treasury
yields reminded investors the country was still closer to
tempering its monetary stimulus than any other major economy.
The dollar edged back up to 100.32 yen, from a low
around 99.37, while the euro recoiled to $1.3196 from a
one-month peak around $1.3256.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar broke a three-day
losing run to reach 82.298 from a trough of 81.937. It
fared even better against commodity currencies, such as the
Australian dollar, which were undermined by soft Chinese
manufacturing data (PMI).
"Dollar strength is back on the menu - especially against
higher-beta currencies - following stronger-than-expected US
data and the weak China PMI," Barclays said in a client note.
The Australian currency was down sharply at $0.9153
having shed a full cent overnight.
Figures out of the United States showed new-home sales
jumped to a five-year high in June and an acceleration in
factory activity in July, boosting hopes of a third-quarter
pick-up in economic growth.
That contributed to a rise in 10-year Treasury yields to
2.58 percent, and the dollar has been highly correlated to
yields in recent weeks as the market priced in the start of
tapering by the Federal Reserve.
Even Europe boasted better news with German and French PMI
surveys beating expectations. Yet the recovery remains
tentative at best and analysts assume the European Central Bank
will keep monetary policy accommodative for some time to come.
New Zealand's dollar bucked the trend and rallied after
markets detected a more hawkish tone from the Reserve Bank of
New Zealand. The kiwi popped up a third of a U.S. cent to
$0.7977, and away from a low of $0.7906.
While the central bank reiterated that it expected to keep
rates steady through to year-end, it noted that a tightening
would likely have to come at some point.
"It was slightly on the hawkish side, relative to
expectations," Jane Turner, a senior economist at ASB Bank,
said.
"There was a lot more emphasis on the potential inflation
spillover from construction costs and housing market," she
added. "We still expect the RBNZ to first lift the official cash
rate in March 2014."
If that prediction proves correct, New Zealand could well be
the first developed nation to begin tightening this cycle.
In contrast, Australia's central bank is still thought
likely to cut rates again, and perhaps as early as August given
a subdued economy and benign inflation.
As a result, the Aussie slid to its lowest since late 2008
against its New Zealand counterpart at NZ$1.1465.