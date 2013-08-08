* Dollar broadly weak as Fed's policy divergence
recalculated
* Euro helped by German data, BoE forward guidance lifts
pound
* Yen shows muted response to BOJ's decision to stand pat
* Aussie jumps after China trade data beats forecasts
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 8 The U.S. dollar was vulnerable near
seven-week lows on Thursday due to festering uncertainty over
when the Federal Reserve will begin tapering its stimulus, while
the Australian dollar jumped after better than expected trade
data from China, Australia's main export market.
Although the U.S. dollar had hit a three-year high last
month as investors had bet the Fed would be well ahead of other
central banks in scaling back its easy money strategy,
inconclusive economic data and mixed comments from the Fed in
recent weeks have raised doubts over the timing.
The president of the Cleveland Fed, Sandra Pianalto, seen as
a centrist on policy, said on Wednesday that the U.S. central
bank could soon begin reducing the pace of its bond-buying
stimulus if recent improvement in the U.S. job market persists.
Even though job growth in July was below economists'
forecasts, Pianalto focused on recent strength, saying the
jobless rate was lower than she had expected.
"The market has been driven by speculation about tapering.
What people are doing at the moment is to adjust their positions
based on policymakers' comments and data," said a trader at a
Japanese trading firm.
The dollar index broke down to 81.229 on Wednesday,
bringing its losses to 4 percent in just a month and raising
doubts over whether this was just a fleeting correction in a
long-term uptrend.
"The fact that the USD cannot rally decisively off this
support area of 81.50/30 is concerning us and suggesting that we
may be about to see a renewed period of USD weakness," says
CitiFX Technicals.
A break of its channel support, now at around 81.05 at
present, connecting its lows in January and June, could
jeorpadise its gradual uptrend so far this year.
The euro stood at $1.3335, just under a seven-week
high of $1.3347 set on Wednesday, helped by data showing German
industry output surged at its fastest pace in nearly two years.
Sterling also broke higher against the dollar as investors
brought forward expectations of when the Bank of England will
raise rates after a news conference by the central bank's head.
BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday future interest
rate rises in the UK would not happen until unemployment fell to
7 percent, something seen unlikely for at least three years.
But he also introduced what analysts called "knockout
clauses", saying the BoE would consider raising rates if there
are threats of inflation or financial instability, prompting
some investors to price in the risk of a rise from the current
0.5 percent sooner than they had been betting.
After the bank's report, overnight indexed swaps
priced in a 90 percent chance of a rate hike in
three years' time, and some chance of a hike as early as 2015.
The pound first fell as far as $1.5205 on the news,
only to speed up to a seven-week high of $1.5534 and last stood
at $1.5496.
The yen also reached a seven-week peak of 96.32 on
Wednesday before easing back to around 96.72 in Asian trade on
Thursday on rebound in Japanese shares.
The yen showed limited reaction after the Bank of Japan kept
its policy on hold as expected.
The euro bounced back off Wednesday's four-week low of
128.45, last trading up 0.4 percent on the day at 128.92 yen
.
Still, from one technical perspective, the currency pair
seems to be on a shaky ground after it closed below the Ichimoku
cloud bottom on Wednesday.
Although the euro came back above the cloud bottom, at
128.67 on Thursday, another break below that support should send
the strongest bearish signal for the pair in more than a year.
The Australian dollar gained after China's exports and
imports both beat market expectations, easing worries about a
slowdown in Asia's economic powerhouse.
The Aussie rose 0.7 percent to $.09055, recovering
from damages made earlier by poor Australian employment data.