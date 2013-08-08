* Dollar broadly weak as Fed's policy divergence
recalculated
* Euro helped by German data, BoE forward guidance lifts
pound
* Yen shows muted response to BOJ's decision to stand pat
* Aussie jumps after China trade data beats forecasts
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 8 The dollar slid to a seven-week low
on Thursday as uncertainty over when the Federal Reserve might
begin reducing its stimulus weighed on prospects for bigger
yield advantages, while the Australian dollar jumped after
strong July trade numbers from China, Australia's main export
market.
Although the U.S. dollar had hit a three-year high last
month as investors had bet the Fed would be well ahead of other
central banks in scaling back its easy money strategy,
inconclusive economic data and mixed comments from the Fed in
recent weeks have raised doubts over the timing.
"The market has been driven by speculation about tapering.
What people are doing at the moment is to adjust their positions
based on policymakers' comments and data," said a trader at a
Japanese trading firm.
"I wish there's clearer message from the Fed. It seems as if
the Fed is trying to pass the ball but no one can catch it," he
added.
On Wednesday, the president of the Cleveland Fed, Sandra
Pianalto, seen as a centrist on policy, said that the U.S.
central bank could soon begin reducing the pace of its
bond-buying stimulus if recent improvement in the U.S. job
market persists.
The dollar index dropped to 81.167, bringing its
losses to 4 percent in just a month, raising doubts over whether
this was just a fleeting correction in a long-term uptrend,
according to technical analysts.
A break of its channel support, now at around 81.05,
connecting its lows in January and June, could jeopardise the
gradual uptrend seen so far this year.
The euro rose to a seven-week high of $1.3353 as the
common currency also benefited from data showing German industry
output surged at its fastest pace in nearly two years.
Sterling also broke higher against the dollar as investors
brought forward expectations of when the Bank of England will
raise rates after a news conference by the central bank's head.
BoE Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday future interest
rate rises in the UK would not happen until unemployment fell to
7 percent, something seen as unlikely for at least three years.
But he also introduced what analysts called "knockout
clauses", saying the BoE would consider raising rates if there
are threats of inflation or financial instability, prompting
some investors to price in the risk of a rise from the current
0.5 percent sooner than they had been betting.
After the bank's report, overnight indexed swaps
priced in a 90 percent chance of a rate hike in
three years' time, and some chance of a hike as early as 2015.
The pound first fell as far as $1.5205 on the news,
only to rebound to a seven-week high of $1.5534 and it last
stood at $1.5496.
The yen also reached a seven-week peak of 96.165 per dollar
. The yen showed no immediate reaction after the Bank of
Japan kept its policy on hold as expected.
The euro also dropped to one-month low of 128.34 yen
and from one technical perspective, the currency pair
seems to be on a shaky ground after it closed below the Ichimoku
cloud bottom on Wednesday.
Although the euro came back above the cloud bottom, at
128.67 on Thursday, another break below that support should send
the strongest bearish signal for the pair in more than a year.
The Australian dollar gained after China's exports and
imports both beat market expectations, easing worries about a
slowdown in Asia's economic powerhouse.
The Aussie rose 0.9 percent to $.09073, recovering
from declines suffered after the earlier release of poor
Australian employment data.