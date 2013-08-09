* Dollar fragile after 5 straight losing sessions
* Traders preoccupied with uncertainty on Fed tapering
* Signs of improvement in Europe, China undermines dollar
* Aussie gains on China output, weathers RBA statement
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Aug 9 The dollar licked its wounds on
Friday, holding near a seven-week low against a basket of
currencies, following losses over five straight days while the
Australian dollar advanced on upbeat factory data from China.
Traders say the dollar's precipitous fall reflected
uncertainty over how soon the Federal Reserve will start
reducing its stimulus, as well as signs of improvement in other
economies, such as China and Europe.
"Essentially, the dollar has been falling after the payrolls
numbers were weaker than expected. But I think the dollar is
just testing the lower end of its range rather than entering a
fresh downtrend. Sentiment may change if upcoming U.S. data,
such as retail sales, shows strength," said Minori Uchida, chief
FX analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies
hit a low of 80.868 on Thursday and last stood at 81.04
, little changed on the day but within sight of its June
low of 80.498.
The dollar index has few reasons to fall below the June low,
many analysts say, as the Fed is expected to start reducing
stimulus sooner or later.
Fed policymakers have suggested in recent weeks that it
could start to scale back its monthly bond buying as soon as
September, but this will depend on further improvement in the
job market.
Thursday's weekly jobless claims data suggested the U.S. job
market remains on the mend.
Yet, that alone was not enough to convince investors that
the Fed will trim its bond buying of $85 billion a month next
month after data last Friday showed U.S. employers slowed their
pace of hiring in July.
BOOST FROM CHINA
The euro hit a seven-week high of $1.3401 on Thursday and
last stood just below that level at $1.3380, not even far
from its June peak of $1.34175. The currency drew strength from
an above-forecast German trade surplus and Wednesday's much
stronger-than-expected German factory data.
The Australian dollar extended its recovery after China's
industrial output beat market expectations, a day after the
country's solid import figures boosted commodity currencies and
risk assets.
"Chinese data seems to be holding up pretty well. Coupled
with import numbers yesterday, it seems you don't have to worry
about a sharp fall in Chinese output," said Ayako Sera, senior
market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
The currency ticked up even after the country's central bank
trimmed its economic growth outlook and said a further fall in
the local currency would help the economy rebalance away from
mining investment.
The Aussie rose 0.15 percent to $0.9115, extending
its 1.2 percent gain the previous day following
stronger-than-expected Chinese data.
If current gains are maintained, the Aussie is on course to
log its biggest weekly rise in more than a year and a half. But
it is presently the worst performer among major currencies so
far this year with a year-to-date loss of 12 percent.
Against the yen, the U.S. dollar slipped 0.1 percent to
96.47 yen, giving up some of overnight gains and edging
towards a seven-week low of 95.81 yen hit on Thursday.
"A fall in risk/reversal spreads in the options market
implies there is strong demand for dollar puts by short-term
players. In terms of technicals, the dollar/yen has not
recovered even to its five-day average," Osamu Takashima, chief
FX strategist at Citigroup Securities in Tokyo, said in report.
The five-day average stood at 97.13 at the moment.
A potential target in the near term would be a 76.4 percent
retracement of its rally from June to early July at 95.59, he
added.