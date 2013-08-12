* Japan's Q2 annualised GDP +2.6 pct, below expectations
* Yen pushes higher after the disappointing GDP data
* But yen's rise slowed by dollar bids near 96 yen -trader
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Aug 12 - The yen edged higher on Monday after
data showed Japan's economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace
in the second-quarter, prompting investors to sell Tokyo shares
and trim their exposure to risk.
The dollar fell to a low of 95.97 yen, nearing a seven-week
trough of 95.81 yen set last Thursday, and was below the 96.38
yen level just before Japan's data was released.
It last stood at 96.14 yen, down 0.1 percent on the
day.
The euro touched a six-week low of 127.97 yen and
was last down 0.2 percent at about 128.12 yen.
Japan's economy grew an annualised 2.6 percent in
April-June, a third straight quarter of expansion but slower
than expected.
The weaker-than-expected growth data could further buoy the
yen if Tokyo shares continue to weaken, said Satoshi Okagawa,
senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation in Singapore.
"If share prices slide, the 95 yen level (for the dollar) is
right around the corner," Okagawa said.
The yen has shown a strong inverse correlation to Japanese
shares in recent weeks and market players noted that speculators
have taken recent sharp falls in the Nikkei as a signal
to buy the currency.
The yen, a traditional safe haven currency, usually attracts
good buying interest in times of market stress.
Dollar buying interest at levels below 96.00 yen may support
the greenback versus the yen in the near term, said Jeffrey
Halley, FX trader for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.
"We filled a lot of bids in dollar/yen...each side of 96.00
and the street obviously have them as well," Halley said.
"I still expect dollar/yen to resolve to the downside this
week. But for today the street has a definite bias to (dollar)
bids in good size under 96.00, so it will be slow going," he
added.
Elsewhere, the euro eased 0.1 percent versus the dollar to
about $1.3325.
The euro took a brief spill to $1.3313 earlier on Monday
after Der Spiegel reported the Bundesbank was warning that
Greece would need more financial assistance by early next year.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar inched up 0.1
percent to 81.182, but was still not far from last week's
seven-week trough at 80.868.
"A key focus is on the DXY as the decline approaches the
important 80.50/88 support zone," said analysts at JPMorgan.
"This area includes the August '11 uptrend line and June low."
"Given the importance of these levels and the oversold and
diverging momentum setup, some pause/retracement seems close."
Dealers noted positioning in the market had also become more
favourable to consolidation as speculators had pared their bets
in favour of the dollar for a third straight week.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $21.62
billion in the week ended Aug. 6 from $24.45 billion.