* Japan's Q2 annualised GDP +2.6 pct, below expectations
* Yen initially rose after the disappointing GDP data
* But yen's gains slowed by dollar bids near 96 yen -trader
* Position squaring lifts dollar from day's low vs yen
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Aug 12 - The dollar edged higher versus the yen
on position squaring on Monday, having slipped earlier as data
showed Japan's economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in
the second-quarter, prompting investors to trim their exposure
to risk.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 96.54 yen by early
afternoon, pulling away from a seven-week low of 95.81 yen set
last Thursday.
It set an intraday low of 95.97 yen earlier in the session
after data showed Japan's economy grew an annualised 2.6 percent
in April-June, a third straight quarter of expansion but slower
than expected.
The greenback later bounced back on position squaring,
however, after running into bids near the 96.00 yen level.
"The dollar is starting to show some firmness on the
downside, at levels below 96.00 yen," said a trader for a
Japanese bank in Singapore.
Market players said the near-term outlook for the dollar
against the yen will hinge on U.S. economic data due this week,
such as retail sales coming up on Tuesday, as well as moves in
Tokyo share prices.
The yen could be headed for further gains if Tokyo shares
continue to weaken after the disappointing GDP data, said
Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo
Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
"If share prices slide, the 95 yen level (for the dollar) is
right around the corner," Okagawa said.
The yen has shown a strong inverse correlation to Japanese
shares in recent weeks and market players noted that speculators
have taken recent sharp falls in the Nikkei as a signal
to buy the currency.
The yen, a traditional safe haven currency, usually attracts
good buying interest in times of market stress.
Dollar buying interest at levels below 96.00 yen may support
the greenback versus the yen in the near term, said Jeffrey
Halley, FX trader for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.
"We filled a lot of bids in dollar/yen...each side of 96.00
and the street obviously have them as well," Halley said.
"I still expect dollar/yen to resolve to the downside this
week. But for today the street has a definite bias to (dollar)
bids in good size under 96.00, so it will be slow going," he
added.
Elsewhere, the euro eased 0.1 percent versus the dollar to
about $1.3325.
The euro took a brief spill to $1.3313 earlier in the
session after Der Spiegel reported on Sunday the Bundesbank was
warning that Greece would need more financial assistance by
early next year.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar inched up 0.1
percent to 81.231, but was still not far from last week's
seven-week trough at 80.868.
"A key focus is on the DXY as the decline approaches the
important 80.50/88 support zone," said analysts at JPMorgan.
"This area includes the August '11 uptrend line and June low."
"Given the importance of these levels and the oversold and
diverging momentum setup, some pause/retracement seems close."
Dealers noted positioning in the market had also become more
favourable to consolidation as speculators had pared their bets
in favour of the dollar for a third straight week.
The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $21.62
billion in the week ended Aug. 6 from $24.45 billion.