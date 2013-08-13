* USD firm after solid US data lifts Treasury yields
* Yields differentials weigh more on yen than euro
* NZ dollar perks up after very strong retail numbers
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Aug 14 The dollar was broadly firmer in
Asia on Wednesday after racking up a third session of gains as
upbeat U.S. retail data sent Treasury yields sharply higher and
fuelled talk the Federal Reserve will start tapering next month.
The rebound caught the market particularly short on
dollar/yen and sent the currency rocketing to 98.25, a
rise of over two yen from Monday's 95.92 trough. Resistance was
put at 98.68, with support around 97.50/60.
The euro slipped back to $1.3261, from a high of
$1.3316 on Tuesday, though its losses were limited by a stronger
reading of German investor sentiment.
Traders reported stop-loss sell orders under $1.3230 and a
break there could see a rewind to the $1.3155/85 zone.
The euro also got a lift against the yen, reaching 130.30
from the week's low at 127.95.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was up at 81.771
, having climbed 0.5 percent overnight.
Driving the move was a robust 0.5 percent increase in U.S.
core retail sales, the biggest gain since December. That led to
a 9 basis-point jump in 10-year Treasury yields to 2.72 percent
, so testing a huge chart level around 2.75 percent.
A break there could ultimately unleash a move toward 3 percent.
"It seems a Fed tapering is back on the menu and it's got
yields moving again," said a trader at a local bank in Sydney.
"It's noticeable that as yields steadied over the last
couple of months, the dollar steadily declined. For a sustained
rally, it needs yield differentials to keep widening."
Getting such a widening was complicated by signs of economic
recovery in Europe which had pushed up yields there as well.
Yields on German 10-year bunds, for instance, surged around 10
basis points on Tuesday to keep pace with Treasuries.
The dollar has a clearer advantage against they yen as
Japanese bond yields are being held down by aggressive buying
from the Bank of Japan.
Among other currencies on the move on Wednesday was the New
Zealand dollar, which popped higher after data on domestic
retail sales blew past all expectations. The kiwi firmed to
$0.7981, up from Tuesday's low at $0.7933.
Sales volumes jumped 1.7 percent for the second quarter
while core sales climbed by the most since 2006. The upbeat
result underlined expectations that the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand could be one of the first central bank in the developed
world to actually start tightening policy.
"Very strong number, when you look across the activity
indicators, things are definitely travelling at a very brisk
pace," said Ben Jarman, an economist at JPMorgan.
"We do think the RBNZ must be holding a hiking bias, it's
just a question of how long they can stay on hold for."