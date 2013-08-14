* USD firm after solid US retail sales data lifts Treasury
yields
* Upcoming data could boost case for Sept tapering unless
surprisingly weak
* Euro gets mild boost on French GDP ahead of euro zone GDP
* Yen supported by exporters orders
* Kiwi gains on NZ retail sales data
By Hideyuki Sano and Wayne Cole
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Aug 14 The dollar held broadly
firm on Wednesday as traders turned their attention to the next
batch of U.S. economic data that could make or break the case
for the Federal Reserve to start trimming its stimulus as early
as next month.
The dollar's index against a basket of currencies stood near
one-week highs touched on Tuesday, helped by upbeat U.S. retail
sales data that sent Treasury yields sharply higher.
The data fueled talk of an imminent reduction of the Fed's
$85-billion-a-month bond-buying programme, but further gains are
seen hinging on upcoming figures on U.S. industrial output,
inflation and housing later in the week.
The dollar index stood firm at 81.80, having climbed
0.5 percent overnight and almost one percent in the past three
sessions.
"We think the Fed will start reducing quantitative easing in
September unless we see surprisingly weak data, particularly on
payrolls," said Shinichiro Kadota, FX strategist at Barclays in
Tokyo.
The latest boost to the dollar came from a robust 0.5
percent increase in U.S. core retail sales, the biggest gain
since December.
That led to a 9 basis-point jump in 10-year Treasury yields
to 2.72 percent, so testing a huge chart level
around 2.75 percent. A break there could ultimately unleash a
move toward 3 percent.
Given that various Fed officials have repeatedly said the
timing of reducing stimulus depends on the strength of the U.S.
recovery, traders say the market will be extra sensitive to a
series of data due later in the week.
Wednesday will see wholesale price data while Thursday's
industrial production and consumer inflation reports are likely
to draw more attention.
The euro held steady at $1.3275, off a high of
$1.3316 on Tuesday, though supported by a stronger reading of
German investor sentiment.
Traders reported stop-loss sell orders under $1.3230 and a
break there could see a rewind to the $1.3155/85 zone.
The euro got a lift, particularly against the yen after data
showed France's economy grew 0.5 percent in April-June, handily
surpassing market expectations of 0.2 percent growth. German GDP
also beat expectations with quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.7
percent, helping to further underpin the euro.
The common currency rose 0.2 percent to one-week high of
130.535 yen, extending gains from the week's low at
127.95.
The immediate focus for the euro is flash GDP estimate of
the euro zone due at 0900 GMT, which is expected to show the
currency bloc is finally recovering from recession after six
quarters of contraction.
The dollar has risen to as high as 98.425, a gain of
0.2 percent from late U.S, levels, though traders said a rise
beyond 98.50 yen looks difficult in the near term due to offers
from Japanese exporters, who left sell orders around that level
for their obon holiday period this week.
"The dollar looks firm on the whole but it is capped by
Japanese exporters' offers. Flows are limited and there's no
follow-through buying in Asia," said Takahiro Suzuki, vice
president of forex at Nomura Securities.
The New Zealand dollar popped higher after data on domestic
retail sales blew past all expectations. The kiwi firmed to
$0.7988, and last stood at $0.7984, up about 0.2
percent on the day.
Sales volumes jumped 1.7 percent for the second quarter
while core sales climbed by the most since 2006. The upbeat
result underlined expectations that the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand could be one of the first central bank in the developed
world to actually start tightening policy.
"Very strong number, when you look across the activity
indicators, things are definitely travelling at a very brisk
pace," said Ben Jarman, an economist at JPMorgan.
"We do think the RBNZ must be holding a hiking bias, it's
just a question of how long they can stay on hold for."