* Yen falls to one-month lows vs U.S. dollar
* Upbeat European, China PMI reports help lift sentiment
* Syria less of a worry as imminent strike delayed
* Aussie dollar eyes RBA decision, no rate cut expected
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 3 The safe-haven yen started Asian trade at
one-month lows against the dollar on Tuesday, having fallen broadly as fresh
signs of a pickup in global manufacturing activity helped lift risk appetite.
The market had already started to unwind much of last week's safe-haven
trades as worries about an imminent military strike against Syria eased after
U.S. President Barack Obama decided to seek congressional approval.
The dollar bought 99.33 yen, having gained more than 1 percent on
Monday to a high around 99.43, a level not seen since Aug. 2. The euro also
climbed around 1 percent to reach a one-week high near 131.40 yen,
pulling well away from last week's trough of 129.31.
The moves came amid a U.S. market holiday on Monday and following surveys
that showed robust growth in European factories and a rebound in China
manufacturing activity. The reports lifted prospects for broad-based global
recovery on the back of a U.S. revival.
"The overnight session was dominated by manufacturing PMI releases in most
countries and the data highlighted the positive economic data momentum in
developed markets and negative momentum in emerging markets Asia excluding
China," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a research note to clients.
"The latest data is supportive of our underweight in emerging markets FX,
which we like to express via longs in USD/TRY, USD/IDR, USD/MYR, USD/ZAR and
USD/CLP," the analysts wrote.
Despite the encouraging PMI surveys in Europe, the euro was pinned near
Friday's one-month low of $1.3173. It last stood at $1.3193, still
flirting with the 38.2 percent retracement level of its July 9-Aug. 20 rally.
That helped keep the dollar index move to 82.311, near a one-month
high.
Investors also picked up commodity currencies like the Australian and New
Zealand dollar, helping the Aussie reclaim 90 U.S. cents. Still, it
remained not far off a three-year trough around $0.8848 plumbed last month.
The Aussie's near-term focus is an interest rate decision by the Reserve
Bank of Australia due at 0430 GMT.
All 23 economists polled by Reuters expect the RBA to leave its cash rate
unchanged at a record low 2.5 percent and investors are keen to see if the
central bank will signal a clear easing bias.
Debt markets are priced for no policy action.
"We expect the statement to strike a neutral tone and indicate that the RBA
has reached the trough of its cutting cycle," BNP Paribas FX strategists wrote
in a note.
"Hence, while the two-year Australia interest rate swap has move 25 basis
points higher during August, there appears scope for it to move higher still and
support AUD/USD."