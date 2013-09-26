* Dollar index on track to end an uninspiring week nearly
flat
* Fed taper uncertainty, budget cliff-hanger capping USD for
now
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 27 The dollar held onto modest
overnight gains in Asia on Friday but was on track to end the
week flat, hampered by the threat of a historic U.S. debt
default hanging in the air and lack of clarity over when the
Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus.
The dollar index last traded at 80.541, having risen
0.3 percent on Thursday thanks in part to a report showing fewer
Americans filed new claims for jobless benefits last week.
The data also helped Wall Street snap a five-day losing
streak and drove U.S. Treasury yields a touch higher.
But traders said the greenback was simply consolidating
after a big selloff on Sept. 18 when the Federal Reserve wrong
footed many investors by maintaining its bond-buying stimulus.
The dollar index has recouped just half of the 1.1 percent
drop that day, when it hit a 7-month trough of 80.060. So far
this week, it is up a mere 0.1 percent.
Other U.S. figures out on Thursday, including a worrisome
decline in consumer prices, underscored the Fed's reluctance to
slow down its money-printing press.
Since the surprise decision last week and following a string
of speeches by Fed officials, markets are no clearer on when the
Fed will eventually taper its stimulus.
Three top Fed officials said on Thursday the central bank
had confused markets over its policy outlook.
Investors are now focused on Fed meetings in October and
December, although some suspect the central bank could hold fire
until early 2014 to make sure the U.S. recovery is firmly
entrenched.
The market is also closely watching the political wrangling
in Washington.
U.S. House of Representatives Republicans on Thursday
refused to give in to President Barack Obama's demand for
straightforward bills to run the government beyond Sept. 30 and
to increase borrowing authority to avoid a default.
"We argued last week that the Fed was trying very hard to be
'credibly irresponsible'. We hope that U.S. politicians won't be
'irrationally irresponsible' and will eventually reach a
sensible agreement on budget and debt matters," analysts at
Societe Generale wrote in a note.
"Policy choices are key to the market outlook, but in the
grand scheme of things the tapering delay and debt ceiling
discussions may just be mere noise. Eventually, U.S. data
strength will revive the U.S. dollar rally."
Against the yen, the greenback rose to 99.02 from a
one-week low of 98.27, while the euro dipped to $1.3488
from Thursday's high around $1.3536.
Sounding a warning bell for euro bulls, European Central
Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the bank has room
to cut interest rates further if needed but does not target a
specific level for money market rates.
The common currency managed to hold its ground against its
Japanese counterpart to trade at 133.55, not far off
Thursday's session peak of 133.93.
Given a dearth of major economic news this week, no clarity
on the Fed's next move and the risk of a U.S. sovereign debt
default, it's no surprise to see the major currencies settling
into a quiet trading range.
Commodity currencies including the Australian dollar have
also gone nowhere this week. The Aussie stood at $0.9366
, down 0.3 percent on a week that saw it drift in a slim
$0.9338-$0.9458 range.
The paucity of market-moving data continues on Friday in
Asia, although month-end and quarter-end flows could make for a
choppier session.