By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Sept 30 The euro fell in Asia on
Monday with Italy in the grip of a fresh political crisis, while
investors sold the dollar as a midnight deadline to avert a
shutdown in Washington loomed large.
The Swiss franc, the yen and the British pound all benefited
as a result, while soft Chinese economic data undermined the
risk-sensitive Australian dollar.
The euro fell to a three-week low of 131.38 yen
from around 132.78 late in New York on Friday. It
shed 0.3 percent to 1.2202 Swiss francs, reaching a
trough not seen since early May.
Against the dollar, the common currency fell slipped 0.2
percent to $1.3491, though it was supported for now by
month-end and quarter-end buying by Asian accounts.
Investors took aim at the euro after Silvio
Berlusconi pulled his ministers out of the government on
Saturday and called for new elections, just seven months after
the last vote.
The sudden move has forced Italian Prime Minister Enrico
Letta to call for a confidence vote on Wednesday, as he hopes
for support from a few dozen senators among dissenting
Berlusconi followers or opposition parties.
Across the Atlantic Ocean, some Republican legislators are
attempting to defund President Barack Obama's healthcare plan
by withholding funds to the federal government.
The standoff is a harbinger of the next big political
battle: raising the federal government's borrowing authority.
Failure to do so by mid-October may result in a historic debt
default that could cripple the U.S. economy and send shockwaves
around the globe.
"It's a scene we've seen before. What's different this time,
though, is that (U.S. President Barack) Obama's leadership is in
question after flops on the selection of the Fed's next chief
and Syria," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of forex at Societe
Generale in Tokyo.
The dollar slid to a one-month low of 97.53 yen from
98.20 late in New York, though it was cushioned by hopes that
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might unveil big fresh
economic steps on Tuesday to mitigate the impact of a hike in
sales tax he is likely to announce on the same day.
The British pound hit a fresh 8 1/2-month high of $1.6183
and 83.38 pence per euro.
Heightened risk aversion also weighed on commodity
currencies. The Australian dollar dipped 0.3 percent to
reach a two-week trough of $0.9280.
The currency was dented also after HSBC's report on China's
manufacturing activity data was revised down sharply, suggesting
recovery in China may be still sluggish.