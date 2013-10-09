* Dollar index erases daily losses but still not far above
8-month low
* No resolution yet to U.S. budget talks; debt ceiling risk
looms
* Minutes of Fed's Sept policy meeting next in focus
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Oct 9 The dollar got some relief
against the yen on Wednesday from news President Barack Obama
has tapped dovish Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen
to head the U.S. central bank, though the U.S. budget impasse
kept the greenback near an eight-month trough against a basket
of currencies.
Obama will announce his selection of Yellen later on
Wednesday. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Yellen would replace
Ben Bernanke, whose second four-year term ends on Jan. 31.
Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar rose about 0.5
percent on the day to 97.38 yen, moving away from a
two-month low of 96.55 touched on Tuesday, and from Wednesday's
session low of 96.83 yen. The dollar broke below its 200-day
moving average against the yen for the first time since November
on Tuesday, but the break was not sustained.
The euro was slightly lower at $1.3563.
"It might be counterintuitive that the dollar rose on news
that a dove is likely to be the next head of the Fed, but the
news itself removed some of the uncertainty, and therefore
contributed to risk-on sentiment," said Ayako Sera, market
economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.
The dollar index erased early losses thanks to
the weaker yen, and was up about 0.1 percent at 80.128. But it
did not stray far from a 79.627 trough hit last Thursday, a low
not seen since early February.
Strategists and market participants were sceptical that the
risk-on mood would last long, in light of the continued standoff
in Washington.
"I wouldn't expect this rally in risk to be too sustainable
given much bigger issues at play including the U.S. government
shutdown. The Oct. 17 initial deadline looms large as well,"
said Sue Trinh, senior currency strategist at RBC in Hong Kong.
Concerns are rising that a resolution will not be reached
before that deadline when Congress must decide whether to raise
the government's borrowing limit, or the U.S. faces an historic
debt default.
The uncertainty is likely to leave investors reluctant to
take on big positions, and keep major currencies in tight
ranges.
"It seems increasingly likely that the impasse in Washington
is going to persist up to or even beyond the Oct. 17 soft
deadline for raising the debt ceiling, implying near-term risks
to the downside for the USD," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a
client note.
"We think USD/JPY is particularly vulnerable in light of
stretched short yen positioning and the yen's structural
tendency to perform well in periods of elevated risk aversion
and market stress," they said.
On the other hand, Brown Brothers Harriman strategists told
clients "We think risk-reward pays to be long the greenback,
with stops below 96.50 yen."
Still, while there is no sense of panic in financial markets
yet, signs of unease have started to emerge, such as investors'
waning appetite for U.S. Treasury bills.
Normally an uneventful offering, Tuesday's sale of one-month
bills met such weak demand that investors sought the highest
yields in five years, against a backdrop of concern about the
possibility of default.
Traders expect the dollar would underperform safe-haven
currencies such as the yen and Swiss franc if a worst-case
scenario cannot be averted and the U.S. defaults on its
obligations, but emerging market currencies would be hit even
harder.
A senior U.S. Treasury official called on Congress to reopen
the government and raise the debt ceiling or risk hurting the
United States' international reputation as a safe haven and
stable financial centre.
The chief economist of the International Monetary Fund also
warned that failure to lift the debt ceiling would lead to
dramatic cuts in government spending and "probably ... a lot of
financial turmoil."
So far, though, there was no sign of a breakthrough in
Washington. Obama said he would be willing to negotiate on
budget issues only after House Republicans agree to reopen the
federal government and raise the debt limit with no conditions.
House Republicans said they would insist on
deficit-reduction talks with Obama as a condition for raising
the federal debt limit.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on minutes of the
Federal Reserve's September meeting, when the central bank
caught markets off guard by maintaining its bond-buying stimulus
programme. The minutes are due out at 1800 GMT.
The current budget impasse and growing danger of the U.S.
economy slipping back into recession appeared to validate the
Fed's decision to remain cautious.
But dollar bulls maintain hope that once the budget impasse
and default danger passes and the economic recovery is back on
track, the U.S. central bank will begin to taper its asset
purchases.