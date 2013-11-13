* Dollar under broad pressure, sterling outperforms
* Fed's Yellen says U.S. economy performing far short of
potential
* BOE says British economic recovery has finally taken hold
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 14 Investors made short shrift of
the dollar early in Asia on Thursday after dovish comments from
Fed Chairman-elect Janet Yellen suggested the U.S. central bank
might not be near scaling back its stimulus, sending Treasury
yields lower.
Yellen, in remarks prepared for her nomination hearing
before the Senate Banking Committee later on Thursday, said the
U.S. jobless rate was still too high and both the labour market
and economy were performing "far short" of potential.
Investors responded by driving the benchmark 10-year
Treasury yield down as far as 2.688 percent, from a
high of 2.772 percent, which in turn undermined the greenback.
The dollar index skidded to one-week lows at 80.740,
before steadying somewhat at 80.804. That saw the euro jump
towards $1.3500, pulling up from Wednesday's low of
$1.3390.
Against the yen, the greenback slid to 99.20 yen,
down from a two-month peak of 99.80 set just two days ago.
Traders said Yellen's comments dented some expectations that
the Fed will begin to taper its bond-buying stimulus program by
December or January.
Ahead of her appearance before the Senate Banking Committee,
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke will be giving a speech around 0000
GMT on "Teaching and Learning About the Federal Reserve".
"All the focus now is on these key Fed members to show their
policy hand," said Sue Trinh, senior currency strategist at RBC
Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
The euro, meanwhile, drifted up to 133.80 yen
from Wednesday's low of 133.24.
The common currency's performance was remarkable especially
since European Central Bank Executive Board member Peter Praet
raised the prospect of the central bank starting to buy assets
to bring inflation closer to its target.
In contrast to Yellen's remarks, the Bank of England
Governor Mark Carney gave an upbeat assessment of the country's
economy, saying the recovery has finally taken hold.
"For the first time in a long time you don't have to be an
optimist to see the glass is half full," Carney said, although
he was quick to stress the BOE was not about to raise interest
rates anytime soon.
Still, investors used those comments as an excuse to bid up
sterling, which bounced to a near one-week high of $1.6048
. The euro slid to 83.99 pence, retreating
from a 1-1/2 week peak of 84.64 pence.
"The BOE's quarterly inflation report struck a more hawkish
tone than anticipated, with the BoE upgrading its labour market
forecast considerably," said Christopher Vecchio, currency
analyst at DailyFX.
In Asia, Japan's third-quarter gross domestic product data
will be in focus.
Growth in the world's third-biggest economy is expected to
have slowed after leading the Group of Seven industrial powers
in the first half of the year, as capital spending, personal
consumption and exports moderated, a Reuters survey showed.