* Yen holds at two-month lows vs USD, two-week lows vs EUR
* Markets wary after JPY intervention remark, slower Q3
Japanese growth
* Weak euro zone GDP data knocks EUR/USD lower
* Yellen's Senate hearing offers no surprises
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 15 The yen languished at two-month
lows against the dollar early in Asia on Friday, having
weakened broadly after Finance Minister Taro Aso told a
parliamentary committee Japan must retain currency intervention
as a policy tool.
Even the euro, which was knocked lower against the dollar by
worryingly weak euro zone data, held its ground at two-week
highs versus the yen.
The dollar last traded at 100.06 yen, after climbing
as far as 100.15 overnight -- a high not seen since Sept. 11.
The euro fetched 134.59 yen, not far off Thursday's
peak of 134.70.
For the week, the dollar is up 1.0 percent on the yen, while
the euro is 1.7 percent higher.
Aso said on Thursday that as with any other country, Japan
needed to ensure it retains currency intervention as a policy
tool and be ready to take action when markets are excessively
volatile.
His comments came after data showed Japan's economy slowed
in the third quarter, although not by as much as feared.
"The standout performer was USD/JPY," said Stan Shamu,
market strategist at IG in Melbourne.
"A slower reading for Japan's Q3 GDP saw talk of further
stimulus from the BoJ ramp up along with comments by Finance
minister Aso who said FX intervention is a policy option."
Against the greenback, the euro slipped to $1.3456,
pulling back from a one-week high of $1.3499.
Investors sold the euro after figures showed the euro area
economy all but stagnated in the third quarter, keeping alive
expectations the European Central Bank should do more to
stimulate growth.
That helped the dollar index recover most of its
losses suffered late in New York on Wednesday, when dovish
remarks by Federal Reserve Chair nominee Janet Yellen were first
published.
Yellen continued that tone at a Senate hearing on her
nomination to head the U.S. central bank, robustly defending the
Fed's bold steps to spur economic growth and calling efforts to
boost hiring an "imperative".
"Overall the tone of Yellen's speech was dovish in line with
expectations, and added limited new information for the market,"
JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note to clients.
The dollar index last stood at 80.975, having pulled up from
a one-week trough of 80.737. The greenback also rebounded
against commodity currencies, with the Australian dollar
slipping to $0.9311 from $0.9388.
There is no major economic data scheduled for release in
Asia on Friday. In Europe, the region's finance ministers meet
in Brussels for a second day to outline plans to deal with banks
still in difficulty.