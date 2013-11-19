* Dollar hemmed in by hopes Yellen-led Fed will keep easy
stance
* Hawkish comments from Dudley raises tapering doubts
* Dollar index off 12-day low, still seen in downtrend
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 19 The dollar was kept in check in
early Asian trade on Tuesday, reflecting expectations that the
Federal Reserve will keep its easy policy stance and on
sharpened appetite for risk following Beijing's announcement of
sweeping reforms.
The greenback kept some distance from Monday's 12-day low
against a basket of currencies, however, following a drop in
Wall Street shares from record highs late Monday and optimistic
comments on the U.S. economy from Fed officials.
The dollar index stood at 80.729 , off Monday's
low of 80.565, though a break above Monday's high of 80.923 is
needed to break its downtrend in the past week.
The dollar has been under pressure from expectations that
Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve's chief in waiting, is likely
to pursue an accommodative policy to support job growth.
The main focus is how long she intends to keep buying
$85-billion of bonds every month, with many investors expecting
the tapering of that programme to start in March rather than
December.
Slightly denting that view, top Federal Reserve officials
from opposite sides of the policy spectrum pointed on Monday to
improvements in the U.S. economy .
William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York and one of the staunchest supporters of the Fed's
easy-money policies, cited labour market improvements and
stronger-than-expected growth in the third quarter as signs of
optimism for the U.S. economic recovery.
"Comments from Fed officials yesterday sounded a bit
hawkish. To assess where the consensus is at the Fed, the Fed's
policy minutes tomorrow will be important," said Shinichiro
Kadota, chief FX strategist at Barclays.
As the dollar lacked momentum, the euro stood at $1.3503
, after having hit a 12-day high of $1.3542 on Monday,
extending its recovery after a sharp drop to two-month low of
$1.3295 on Nov 7 in the wake of the European Central Bank's
surprise rate cut earlier this month.
The euro and other risk currencies benefited from a global
rally in shares reflecting optimism for China's reform plans,
which boosted China's CSI300 Index 3.3 percent on
Monday, its biggest one-day rise in two months.
The dollar, which tends to outperform the yen when risk
appetite is strong, also failed to extend its recent rally to a
two-month high against the Japanese currency.
The dollar traded at 99.94 yen, almost flat on the
day but off two-month peak of 100.435 hit on Thursday, with
traders reporting a thick layer of offers at its September high
around 100.60.