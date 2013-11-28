* Yen down 4 pct versus euro and dollar this month
* EUR/USD lifted by higher-than-expected German inflation
data
* AUD selloff pauses after strong corporate spending figures
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 29 The yen was pinned at a four-year
trough against the euro and a six-month low on the dollar early
in Asia on Friday, having suffered a bruising week as investors
used the low-yielding currency to buy riskier assets.
The Japanese currency has taken on the status as the funding
currency of choice as the Bank of Japan is committed to
maintaining an ultra-loose monetary policy, part of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's goal of sustaining growth and conquering
15 years of deflation.
A rush of Japanese data due this morning including inflation
and industrial output are expected to highlight a steady
recovery in the world's third-biggest economy.
The euro last traded at 139.10 yen, having risen
as far as 139.25 as the market attempted to test the June 2009
peak of 139.26. A break there will take it to highs not seen
since October 2008.
The dollar bought 102.28 yen, not far from a
six-month high of 102.375 set overnight. It is moving ever
closer to its 2013 peak of 103.74 reached back in May.
Over the month, both the euro and dollar are up around 4
percent on the yen, posting one of their biggest monthly gains
this year.
"The yen crosses are up across the board for the month due
in large part to expectations that the Bank of Japan will offer
a follow-up stimulus program to April's unprecedented
injection," John Kicklighter, chief strategist at DailyFX in New
York, said in a note.
This means that this morning's data will be closely watched,
he added.
"If the National CPI figure picks up materially above the
1.1 percent pace, it could feed fear that the second round of
stimulus may not be needed. Alternatively, a miss only
solidifies the need and pushes for a nearer time frame."
EURO ZONE INFLATION
Investors also bought the euro against the dollar after
German data on Thursday suggested euro zone inflation could come
in higher than expected, reducing the chances of the European
Central Bank having to ease anytime soon.
Preliminary German consumer prices harmonised with other EU
countries rose 1.6 percent this month, overshooting even the
highest forecast of 1.5 percent in a Reuters poll.
The euro scaled a one-month peak of $1.3619 and last
stood at $1.3602. It was on track to post a third straight week
of gains. That left the dollar index dangling near a
three-week trough set earlier in the week.
Sterling was again a notable outperformer, hitting a fresh
11-month high on the dollar after the Bank of England surprised
by scaling back stimulus for the housing sector.
The pound last traded at $1.6334, having risen as
high as $1.6358.
Meanwhile, the selloff in the Australian dollar took a
breather after surprisingly strong company spending data and
investment plans on Thursday prompted markets to rethink the
risk of another interest rate cut by the central bank.
The Aussie bounced above 91 U.S. cents, pulling
away from a three-month low of $0.9065 plumbed earlier in the
week.
Australia's central bank holds its final policy meeting for
2013 next Tuesday and is considered almost certain to leave its
cash rate unchanged at a record low 2.5 percent.