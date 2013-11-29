(Corrects euro's level in 5th paragraph)
* Yen hits 6-month low vs dollar, 5-year low vs euro
* Yen-carry trades seen gaining momentum
* Euro at 1-month high vs dollar before inflation data
* Sterling outperforms after BoE surprise
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Nov 29 The yen slid to a six-month low
against the dollar and a five-year trough against the euro on
Friday as rising risk sentiment fanned speculation that more
investors might borrow and sell the low-yielding yen to buy
riskier assets.
This trading strategy - called the yen-carry trade - comes
as investors expect the Bank of Japan will keep or even enhance
its ultra-easy policy, to help meet Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's
goal of sustaining growth and conquering 15 years of deflation.
"I think yen selling will continue until the U.S. payroll
data next week to say the least," said a trader at a European
bank, referring to the data due on Friday next week. "And if
there's no surprise there, then it could have another leg to
go."
The dollar rose as high as 102.61 yen, its highest
level since late May, and last stood at 102.52 yen, up 0.2
percent from late European trade on Thursday. U.S. markets were
closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving.
The euro shot up to 139.695 yen, surging past its
2009 peak of 139.26 yen and gaining more than 4.5 percent on the
week.
Part of the latest selling of the yen, traders said, is
driven by short-term players speculatively trying to trigger
stop-loss yen selling at 140 yen in euro/yen.
While that points to the chance of a rebound in the yen
after such loss-cutting is completed, many traders think the
yen's weakness could persist after Japanese economic data
bolstered the case for yen selling.
Japan's core consumer inflation accelerated to a five-year
high of 0.9 percent in October, data released on Friday showed,
adding to evidence that it is beating deflation.
Still, many analysts think Japan still has a long way to
reach its inflation target of 2 percent and the BOJ may need to
take more steps some time next year to achieve that goal.
By contrast, the U.S. Federal Reserve is looking to reduce
its stimulus, although it has not done so yet even six months
after Chairman Ben Bernanke signalled that possibility in May.
The lack of Fed tapering so far has helped boost risk assets
worldwide, which in turn has prompted speculation of more
yen-carry trades.
EURO ZONE DATA
Inflation data is also in focus in the euro zone later in
the day, after surprisingly subdued euro zone inflation data
last month sparked talk that the European Central Bank may need
to act to prevent the euro zone from slipping into Japan-style
deflation.
The euro got a lift on Thursday after German and Spanish
inflation turned out higher than expected, which raised
speculation that the euro zone November inflation data due at
1000 GMT could beat the market consensus of 0.8 percent and last
month's 0.7 percent.
The euro hit a one-month high of $1.3622, though it
was still below levels near $1.37 just before the October
inflation surprised markets.
Sterling was again a notable outperformer, hitting a fresh
11-month high on the dollar after the Bank of England surprised
by scaling back stimulus for the housing sector on Thursday.
Traders took the move as further confirmation of the BoE's
confidence in the economic outlook and of their expectations
that the BoE is moving closer to raising interest rates from the
current record low of 0.5 percent.
The pound hit an 11-month high of $1.6375 and last stood at
$1.6368, up slightly from late European levels, and
just shy of this year's peak of $1.6380.
Sterling also held the upper hand against the euro, which
stood at 83.26 pence, near its 10-month low of 83.00
hit earlier this month.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)