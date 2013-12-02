* Yen plumbs six-month low vs USD, five-year low on sterling
* Talk of more contingency stimulus from BOJ keeps yen bears
going
* Upbeat U.S. ISM data helps USD, Aussie awaits RBA rate
decision
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 3 The yen remained on the backfoot
early in Asia on Tuesday, having succumbed to further selling
pressure on prospects of more stimulus from the Bank of Japan.
The dollar hit a six-month high of 103.13 yen, while
sterling scaled a five-year peak of 168.79 yen after
sources at the Bank of Japan said the bank was looking at plans
to expand its already massive stimulus program.
Yet, one of the officials briefed on the central bank plans
said no further stimulus was imminent.
Investors have been using the low-yielding yen as a funding
currency to buy riskier assets in carry trades made popular by
the BOJ's ultra-loose monetary policy.
The dollar last traded at 102.93, with option barriers seen
at 103.00/25. A break there should pave the way back to its 2013
peak of 103.74 set in May.
Sterling bought 168.32 yen, while the New Zealand dollar
traded at 84.30 yen, near a 6-1/2 month high of 84.41
set overnight.
The yen's decline against the euro was modest as investors
also shunned the common currency after disappointing euro zone
data.
A survey showed euro zone factory activity accelerated at
its fastest pace in over two years last month, but markets were
concerned about a downturn in Spain.
"Spain disappointed significantly. Thus the euro is
underperforming within the G10 even though the aggregate euro
zone release was a tenth above consensus," analysts at JPMorgan
wrote in a note to clients.
"The miss from Spain adds some doubt to the GDP message that
Spain has exited recession, and stresses the continued
divergence between the core and the periphery."
In contrast, a gauge of U.S. factory activity hit a 2-1/2
year high in November, while British manufacturing grew at its
strongest pace in almost three years.
The U.S. report lifted U.S. bond yields and could bring the
Federal Reserve a step closer to scaling back its bond-buying
stimulus program.
That mix of data saw the euro fall to a one-week low of
$1.3526 and an 11-month low of 82.48 pence.
Against the yen, the common currency made no headway but held
near a four-year peak of 139.705 set last week.
Sterling reached a two-year high on the dollar at $1.6443
before pulling back to $1.6354, while the Canadian
dollar fell to a two-year low at C$1.0655 per U.S. dollar
.
The buoyant U.S. dollar saw the Australian dollar slip back
below 91 U.S. cents from Monday's session high of $0.9169, and
back near a three-month low of $0.9055 set last week.
Investors were also cautious the Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA) will again try to talk down the currency following its
policy meeting on Tuesday. The outcome will be announced at 0330
GMT.
"We may see Governor Glenn Stevens adopt a more dovish tone
for monetary policy in order to further assist with the
rebalancing of the real economy," said David Song, analyst at
DailyFX.
"As a result, the recent rebound in the AUDUSD may be
short-lived, and the pair may continue to search for support in
the days ahead as the bearish trend remains largely intact."