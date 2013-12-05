* Yen holding off five-year trough vs euro
* Euro in slim range vs USD ahead of ECB policy decision
* Markets also cautious as U.S. payrolls loom
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Dec 5 The yen nudged away from
a five-year trough on the euro and a six-month low versus the
dollar on Thursday, but the moves lacked conviction as investors
held their bets ahead of key events, including crucial U.S. jobs
data.
The dollar eased 0.1 percent to 102.25 yen, having
earlier this week risen as high as 103.38, while the euro
slipped 0.2 percent to 138.89, still not too far from
a five-year peak of 140.03 scaled on Tuesday.
Traders said the downtrend in the yen remained intact thanks
to the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy and
expectations that it will provide even more stimulus next year.
Adding to the pressure on the safe-haven yen were
expectations for a fairly nerveless year-end compared to the
last few years, when markets were rattled by the euro zone's
debt crisis and the U.S. fiscal cliff, said Satoshi Okagawa,
senior global markets analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation in Singapore.
"There is very little of the type of year-end fear that had
been present the last few years, with regard to Japan, the
United States and Europe," Okagawa said.
Investors often flock to liquid currencies such as the yen
in times of market stress and the low-yielding Japanese currency
can also gain on position squaring if investors unwind yen
bearish bets during bouts of risk aversion.
The yen could gain if U.S. jobs data on Friday were to
disappoint, but even then the impact might be short-lived,
Okagawa added.
For now though, the focus is on the European Central Bank
and Bank of England, a day after the Bank of Canada (BOC) held
interest rates steady and sounded slightly more dovish in its
outlook.
The Canadian dollar touched a 3-1/2 year low versus the
dollar at C$1.0708 on Wednesday, before steadying at C$1.0675
.
Investors appeared reluctant to take major positions ahead
of the ECB meeting. The euro held steady at $1.3589,
remaining stuck in this week's $1.3524-$1.3616 range.
The ECB is widely expected to hold off any fresh policy
action on Thursday, but new staff forecasts will be in focus for
signs of prolonged price weakness that could lead it to act
again next year.
In any case, BNP Paribas analysts said the euro could come
under selling pressure given the ECB is likely to stay very
dovish.
"The ECB's December staff inflation projections are likely
to be well below the ECB definition of price stability...the
press conference should signal a continued easing bias," they
wrote in a client note.
The BOE is also expected to stand pat on policy but the
sterling's recent strength and its potential to hurt the
economic recovery could see the central bank try to talk down
the currency.
Sterling held steady at $1.6379, not far from a
two-year peak of $1.6443 set earlier in the week.
Investors were also cautious ahead of the influential U.S.
jobs report on Friday. The ADP National Employment Report
showed that U.S. private-sector hiring rose in November at the
fastest clip in a year, offering a brighter outlook for the
labour market.
Any upside surprise in the payrolls report will no doubt
keep alive expectations the Federal Reserve might start scaling
back its massive bond-buying stimulus program later this month.
That could lift the U.S. dollar and keep the pressure on
commodity currencies like the Australian dollar.
The Aussie edged up 0.1 percent to $0.9042. On
Wednesday, the Aussie had skidded more than 1 percent and set a
three-month low of $0.8999, after third quarter economic growth
disappointed investors.