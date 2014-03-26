* More clarity ECB's Weidmann, Draghi on monetary policy
help euro
* ECB Weidmann hinted earlier of negative rates, QE
* Aussie trades near 4-month high versus dollar
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, March 26 The euro steadied in early Asian
trade on Wednesday, bouncing off lows after comments from
European Central Bank officials helped temper some of their
earlier dovish views.
The single currency hit a three-week low on Tuesday after
ECB governing council member and Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann
said negative interest rates were an option to temper euro
strength and that quantitative easing was not out of the
question to combat deflation.
But the euro recovered when Weidmann later said the current
euro rate does not call for monetary policy action.
Market watchers said comments by ECB President Mario Draghi
that the central bank does not see a key symptom of deflation in
consumer spending traits also gave the single currency some
relief.
The euro stood little changed at $1.3818, pulling
back from the three-week trough of $1.3749 hit on Tuesday.
"The euro moved suddenly and widely after the dovish
comments regarding ECB policy, and this likely helped trigger
short covering that prompted the bounce off lows," said
Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan forex strategist at Barclays in
Tokyo.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the dollar
against six major currencies, was last up 0.1 percent at 79.979.
The dollar index has found little follow-through momentum
from last week when it rose to a three-week high above 80.35
after new Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen suggested the
possibility of raising interest rates early next year.
Similarly, the greenback couldn't make much headway after
data on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence surging to a
six-year high in March.
"Monetary policy is becoming the dominant theme in the
dollar market. Unless the indicator has direct bearings on
monetary policy, like employment or inflation, the market's
sensitivity to such data is becoming lower," said Kadota at
Barclays.
Against the yen, the dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 102.38
, hovering above this month's low of 101.205 reached when
safe haven bids driven by the Ukraine crisis supported the
Japanese currency.
The Australian dollar traded at $0.9162, keeping
within distance of a four-month high of $0.9178 hit on Tuesday.
Speculation that China will unveil stimulus to prop up its
slowing economy has helped the Aussie.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)