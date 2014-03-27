* Easing by ECB back on radar after Weidmann, Draghi
* Yen helped marginally by renewed Ukraine concerns, U.S.
* Aussie supported by China stimulus hopes, RBA comments
By Hideyuki Sano and Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, March 27 The euro held steady
near recent lows versus the dollar on Thursday after comments
from European Central Bank officials revived speculation about
further monetary easing to stave off potential deflation.
The euro traded at around $1.3784, hovering near a
low of $1.3749 hit twice in recent days, a break of which will
bring the currency to its lowest level since March 6.
That was the day when currency posted its biggest jump in
the past two months as the ECB refrained from taking any easing
steps. The euro's rally went on to a 2 1/2-year high of $1.3967
hit a week later.
But speculation of more stimulus was rekindled after
influential ECB governing council member and Bundesbank chief
Jens Weidmann said on Tuesday that the central bank could
exercise several options to temper euro strength and combat
deflation.
Weidmann said negative interest rates were an option and
quantitative easing was not out of the question -- surprising
investors given the German central bank has consistently viewed
quantitative easing critically.
ECB President Mario Draghi also said on the same day that
the central bank stood ready to act if inflation slipped lower
than the ECB expected.
The comments put fresh focus on euro zone consumer price
data due on Monday, which economists expect to show subdued
inflation of 0.7 percent, below the ECB's annual inflation
forecast of 1 percent this year.
"It seems the ECB is concerned about disinflation a bit more
than the market had been led to believe. The ECB seems to be
trying to adjust market expectations as the euro has gained,"
said Shin Kadota, chief FX strategist at Barclays.
The euro hit two-week low against sterling in early trade,
falling to 0.8311 pound.
Against the yen, the single currency touched a three-week
low of 140.28 yen on trading platform EBS, falling back to
levels seen before this month's ECB policy meeting.
The euro last fetched 140.40 yen, down 0.2
percent from late U.S. trade on Wednesday.
YEN EDGES HIGHER
The yen touched a one-week high of 101.71 yen against the
dollar earlier on Thursday, drawing some support from renewed
concerns over Ukraine after U.S. President Barack Obama's tough
talk on Russia on Wednesday as well as some soft spots in U.S.
durable goods orders data.
While there was some focus on the potential for Japanese
fund repatriation ahead of Japan's financial year-end at the end
of March, some traders played down that notion.
The dollar ran into long liquidation in the wake of its
failure to rise above 102.50 yen on Wednesday, said Hiroshi
Maeba, head of FX trading Japan for UBS in Tokyo.
"Some downside stops were triggered following the risk-off
type of move we saw yesterday," he said, adding that there had
been some stop-loss dollar offers at levels below 101.80 yen.
The dollar last traded near 101.87 yen, down 0.2 percent on
the day.
The Australian dollar stayed firm near a four-month high on
hopes of economic stimulus in China and upbeat comments on the
economy from Reserve bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens on
Wednesday.
The Aussie edged up 0.1 percent to $0.9237, not far
from Wednesday's high of $0.9245.
Although Stevens said he expects the Aussie to weaken, he
noted signs that low interest rates were working to stimulate
demand, and a further period of steady policy was likely.
