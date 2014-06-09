* Upbeat U.S. nonfarm payrolls help dollar gain vs yen
* Euro steady, keeps shaking off post-ECB easing impact
* Antipodean currencies on steady footing after ECB
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, June 9 The dollar edged higher against
the yen on Monday thanks to upbeat U.S. employment data while
the euro stood firm after rebounding from multi-month lows,
continuing to shake off the impact from the European Central
Bank's monetary easing last week.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent to 102.57 yen, adding to
gains made on Friday when data showed U.S. nonfarm payrolls
increased by 217,000 last month, returning to its pre-recession
level and offering confirmation the world's largest economy has
snapped back from a winter slump.
"The nonfarm payrolls are helping the dollar but right now
there is also less reason to buy the yen, with factors such as
NISA, public pension funds and corporate M&A seen diminishing
the currency's allure," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at
State Street in Tokyo.
Nippon Individual Savings Account (NISA) is a new tax-break
facility for Japanese retail investors introduced in January
aimed at driving massive savings into stocks and mutual funds,
of which some are expected to be invested in foreign assets.
Japan's public pension fund, the world's largest, has been
working to diversify its domestic bond-centric portfolio and any
changes are likely to have a significant effect on liquidity
flows.
A recent increase in cross border merger and acquisition
(M&A) by Japanese companies is another factor seen pressure the
yen by raising demand for foreign currencies.
Last week Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co, the
country's second largest private-sector insurer, agreed to buy
U.S. peer Protective Life for $5.7 billion.
The euro was little changed at $1.3642, after having
pulled away from a four-month low of $1.3503 hit Thursday when
the ECB cut all its main rates to record lows and announced an
array of measures to halt a disinflation trend.
"The series of measures unveiled by the ECB will not start
having an impact right away. As such, short covering of euro
short positions, which had built up considerably prior to the
ECB meeting, is being covered by participants pocketing
profits," said Shinichiro Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at
Barclays in Tokyo.
There was little market reaction to a series of data out of
Japan. First-quarter economic growth was revised up to 1.6
percent from a preliminary 1.5 percent and the country logged a
third straight month of current account surplus, albeit lower
than expected, in April.
"The market is more focused on data pertaining to inflation
and its possible impact on the Bank of Japan's monetary policy,"
said Kadota at Barclays.
Antipodean currencies continued to ride the upward momentum
created by the boost to risk sentiment triggered by the ECB's
easing.
The Australian dollar traded at $0.9348, not far
from a near three-week high of $0.9358 hit on Friday.
The New Zealand dollar was up 0.3 percent at
$0.8515, having rebounded sharply from a three-month low of
$0.8401 struck last week prior to the ECB meeting.
China's yuan's jumped on Monday after the People's Bank of
China fixed the daily midpoint surprisingly higher against the
greenback for a second straight session, boosting other Asian
currencies in its wake.
