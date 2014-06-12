* Euro holds steady, hovers near 4-month low vs dollar
* Kiwi rallies after RBNZ raises rate, retains hawkish bias
* Euro slips to 1-year low vs New Zealand dollar
By Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO, June 12 The euro hovered near a
four-month low versus the dollar on Thursday, hobbled by a
widening yield gap between euro zone bonds and their major
peers, while the New Zealand dollar rose after the central bank
retained its hawkish bias.
The euro held steady at $1.3535, languishing near a
four-month low of $1.3503 set last Thursday when the European
Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows and took its
deposit rate negative for the first time.
After that initial fall, short-covering had lifted the euro
to a two-week high near $1.3678 on Friday. But the euro has
faced renewed selling pressure this week, as a rise in U.S. bond
yields helped underpin the greenback.
One key to the euro's outlook is whether it will manage to
breach support at levels around $1.3500, said Bart Wakabayashi,
head of foreign exchange for State Street Global Markets in
Tokyo.
"An important psychological level might be $1.3500. I think
there will be some follow-through selling if that level is
breached," Wakabayashi said.
"If there is a clear break of $1.3480, then we will probably
start to hear some chatter about $1.3200," he said.
The euro had touched a low near $1.3477 in early February. A
drop below that level would take the euro to its lowest level
since last November.
The common currency has also fallen on the crosses, as the
ECB's easing measures have stirred talk that the euro could
increasingly be used as a funding currency for carry trades, in
which investors sell low-yielding currencies to fund investment
in higher-yielding assets.
Against the New Zealand dollar, the euro touched a one-year
low of NZ$1.5674 earlier on Thursday, its lowest
level since May last year.
The kiwi rallied after New Zealand's central bank raised
interest rates for the third time in four months, surprising
some investors who had bet on a slower pace of rate hikes.
The RBNZ raised its cash rate 25 basis points to 3.25
percent and retained its hawkish policy bias, driving the New
Zealand dollar up 0.8 percent to $0.8615.
The U.S. dollar traded at 102.05 yen, hovering near a
one-week low of 101.86 yen set on Wednesday.
