* Euro firmer vs dollar, but not far from last week's
4-month low
* Kiwi jumps after RBNZ raises interest rates, keeps hawkish
bias
* Euro slips to near 13-month low vs New Zealand dollar
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO, June 12 The euro hovered near a
four-month low versus the dollar on Thursday, hobbled by a
widening yield gap between euro zone bonds and their major
peers, while the New Zealand dollar rose after the central bank
retained its hawkish bias.
The euro last traded at $1.3544, up 0.1 percent on
the day but not far from a four-month low of $1.3503 set last
Thursday when the European Central Bank cut interest rates to
record lows and took its deposit rate negative for the first
time.
After that low was hit, short-covering had lifted the euro
to a two-week high near $1.3678 on Friday. But the euro has
faced renewed selling pressure this week, both against the
dollar as well as higher-yielding currencies.
One key to the euro's outlook is whether it will manage to
breach support at levels around $1.3500, said Bart Wakabayashi,
head of foreign exchange for State Street Global Markets in
Tokyo.
"An important psychological level might be $1.3500. I think
there will be some follow-through selling if that level is
breached," Wakabayashi said.
"If there is a clear break of $1.3480, then we will probably
start to hear some chatter about $1.3200," he said.
The euro had touched a low near $1.3477 in early February. A
drop below that level would take the euro to its lowest level
since last November.
According to Thomson Reuters data, the yield spread of
two-year U.S. Treasury yields over two-year German
government bond yields has risen to about 39 basis
points this week, the fattest in seven years.
KIWI JUMPS
The common currency has also fallen on the crosses, as the
ECB's easing measures have stirred talk that the euro could
increasingly be used as a funding currency for carry trades, in
which investors sell low-yielding currencies to fund investment
in higher-yielding assets.
Against the New Zealand dollar, the euro touched its lowest
level in about 13 months of NZ$1.5644 on Thursday.
The kiwi rallied after New Zealand's central bank raised
interest rates by 25 basis points to a five-year high of 3.25
percent and cooled expectations it may slow the pace of future
policy tightening.
Against the U.S. dollar, the New Zealand dollar jumped 1.1
percent to $0.8640.
The U.S. dollar held steady at 102.11 yen, not far
from a one-week low of 101.86 yen set on Wednesday.
The dollar has retreated about 0.4 percent against the yen
this week, struggling to gain traction even though U.S. bond
yields have pushed higher.
"The main driver has been euro/yen," said Jeffrey Halley, FX
trader for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore, adding that a
selloff in the euro versus the yen has weighed on the dollar
against the Japanese currency in recent trading sessions.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to about 138.29 yen
, up from Wednesday's four-month low of 137.88 yen.
Analysts say the yen probably won't react too much to the
Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting that ends on Friday.
The BOJ is set to keep monetary policy steady in a policy
decision due on Friday and may slightly revise up its assessment
on overseas growth. That would signal confidence that Japan's
economy is on course to meet its inflation target next year
without additional stimulus.
"There probably won't be any hints about the possibility of
additional easing," said Shin Kadota, FX strategist for Barclays
in Tokyo.
Reaction will probably be limited as market expectations
about the possibility of the BOJ launching more monetary
stimulus later this year have receded, Kadota added.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in WELLINGTON; Editing
by Eric Meijer and Richard Borsuk)