* Dollar index steadier but set to lose 0.25 pct on week
* Upbeat U.S. data helps counter dovish Fed
* Sterling outperforms after more signs of economic strength
(Adds details, quotes)
By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
SYDNEY/TOKYO, June 20 The dollar remained under
pressure on Friday but managed to win back some lost territory
after upbeat U.S. data helped temper the fallout from the
Federal Reserve's surprisingly dovish policy outlook.
Data offering more evidence the U.S. economy was recovering
from a disastrous first quarter helped lift the dollar index to
80.256 from a one-month trough of 80.147. Still, it was
down 0.25 percent on the week, its biggest decline in two
months.
Investors had sold the greenback after the Fed on Wednesday
sounded comfortable about the outlook for inflation despite
recent signs of a pick-up in price pressure.
That dashed some expectations the Fed might have to start
lifting interest rates earlier than expected and initially
helped push U.S. Treasury yields down.
But data on Thursday showed new claims for jobless benefits
fell last week and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region
accelerated in June, prompting Treasury yields to reverse
higher.
"The rates market appeared to have second thoughts about
Wednesday's post-FOMC reaction, with yields reversing some of
their decline and helping the USD stabilise as well," analysts
at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
"We think the bias remains to the upside for U.S. yields
from current levels, with the passage of time likely to force
greater pricing of rate hike risk absent renewed deterioration
in the data."
The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.3619 after reaching
a two-week high of $1.3644 on Thursday in the wake of the Fed's
policy outlook.
The Fed's dovish outlook has helped neutralise the impact
from a variety of easing measures introduced by the European
Central Bank two weeks ago, which momentarily took the single
currency to a four-month low of $1.3503.
The euro was on track to gain 0.6 percent against the dollar
this week.
"The euro looks well supported. The ECB may have eased but
that does not change the fact that the euro zone enjoys a
current and trade surplus, which supports the euro. The rest
depends on how economic data and U.S. developments pan out,"
said Sho Aoyama, senior market analyst at Mizuho Securities in
Tokyo.
The dollar slipped 0.1 percent to 101.83 yen, drawing
mild support from a bounce in Tokyo shares, although it stayed
above Thursday's low of 101.74.
The greenback was set to lose about 0.2 percent on the week
against the Japanese currency.
Sterling hovered within striking distance of a 5-1/2-year
high of $1.7064 hit overnight thanks in part to local
data that showed factory orders grew at their fastest pace in
six months in June.
The robust report highlighted the risk that the Bank of
England could raise interest rates well before the Fed.
The New Zealand dollar, another unit that has rallied
extensively thanks to a central bank with a hawkish bias,
remained stuck near 87 cents after retreating from a
six-week high of $0.8736. The kiwi has gained 0.4 percent versus
the dollar this week.
The Australian dollar dipped back to 94 U.S. cents.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)