* NZD hits three-year highs, eyes post-float peak
* Dollar index flat on the day, down just 0.2 pct this week
* U.S. consumer spending data tepid, suggest slower recovery
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 27 The New Zealand dollar hovered
at its highest in nearly three years early on Friday, having
taken on a starring role in a subdued currency market as
investors sought higher-yielding currencies.
The kiwi rose as far as $0.8790, a high not seen
since early August 2011, before edging back to $0.8780. It was
near a post-float high of $0.8842.
Traders said the move highlighted the hunt for yield as
investors looked for better returns in a generally low global
interest rate environment.
With the Reserve Bank of New Zealand in a tightening cycle,
the kiwi has become somewhat of a beacon to many investors. The
RBNZ's cash rate is currently at 3.25 percent, among the highest
in the developed world.
In contrast, the latest U.S. consumer spending data was
disappointing and came close on the heels of a shockingly steep
downward revision to first-quarter growth.
It prompted some analysts to cut their forecasts for U.S.
growth and suggested the Federal Reserve should be in no hurry
to tighten policy.
Analysts at JPMorgan said the U.S. report indicated that
real consumption growth was quite anaemic.
"This lends some downside risk to our 3.0 percent GDP call
for this quarter a call which we are maintaining for now,"
they wrote in a note to clients.
Yet, St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard,
reiterated his belief that raising rates by the end of the first
quarter in 2015 will be appropriate, based on his own forecast
that U.S. growth will register 3 percent for the next four
quarters.
In any case, there was no real action in the G3 currencies
with markets convinced that the Fed, European Central Bank and
Bank of Japan will keep monetary policy loose for some time yet.
The U.S. dollar was little changed against a basket of major
currencies. The dollar index traded at 80.208, on track
for a modest 0.2 percent fall this week.
The euro drifted down a bit to $1.3612 from
Thursday's high of $1.3652. Against the yen, the dollar slipped
to 101.65 after recovering from a near one-month low of
101.48.
The euro also nursed slim losses against the yen, but at
138.34 was off a two-week trough of 137.92 plumbed
overnight.
Sterling stood within striking distance of a near six-year
peak, having gained ground after the Bank of England's measures
to cool Britain's housing market did not alter interest rate
expectations.
The BOE imposed its first limits on how much most people can
borrow to buy a home in a bid to stem increasing levels of debt
and rapidly rising house prices.
The pound traded at $1.7026, edging closer to the
peak of $1.7064 set on June 19.
Overall, the currency market remains in the grips of a
summer lull with the World Cup a major distraction for many
traders.
Headlines such as "World Cup: How to Skip Work to Watch U.S.
vs Germany" and a seemingly endless stream of stories about
controversial Uruguay striker Luis Suarez highlight just how
influential the game is.
Germany won 1-0 over the USA in the end.
(Editing by Stephen Coates)