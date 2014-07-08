* Dollar's jobs-inspired rally runs out of steam
* Euro recovers from brief dip on weak German data
* U.S. yields slip as Wall St looks to earnings for guidance
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, July 8 The dollar held steady
versus a basket of major currencies on Tuesday, having retreated
from the previous day's near-two-week high, giving the euro a
chance to get over an unexpected slump in German industrial
output.
The dollar index was at 80.233, off a 1-1/2-week peak
at 80.359 set on Monday. Still, it managed to hold on to most of
the gains made in the wake of solid payrolls data on Thursday.
The greenback's lacklustre performance came as U.S. Treasury
yields slipped from recent highs after Wall Street turned
cautious ahead of the second-quarter earnings season starting
this week.
That helped support the euro, which held steady at $1.3605
, having bounced from a low of $1.3576 on Monday when an
unexpectedly big fall in German industrial output unsettled the
common European currency.
The disappointing data added to mounting signs of a weaker
second quarter in Europe's largest economy and fanned
expectations the European Central Bank (ECB) may have to loosen
monetary policy further in coming months.
The dollar eased 0.1 percent to about 101.82 yen,
inching away from a two-week high of 102.27 yen set last
Thursday.
The dollar may stay trapped in directionless range-trading
versus the yen until around the end of the year, said Masashi
Murata, a currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in
Tokyo.
"I think the reason for the low volatility is the fact that
the outlook for monetary policies in Japan and the United States
is very clear," he said.
On the one hand, market expectations of additional monetary
easing by the Bank of Japan have receded since Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda has shown confidence that the BOJ's inflation target of 2
percent will be achieved, Murata said.
Meanwhile, the Fed is thought likely to continue with its
tapering of asset purchases and to start raising interest rates
sometime next year, even if there are a range of views at this
point about the exact timing of a rate rise, he added.
Low volatility may persist unless investors see economic
indicators that cast doubt on such views, Murata said.
The Australian dollar gained a bit of a reprieve, edging up
0.1 percent to $0.9386 and edging away from a two-week low of
$0.9327 plumbed last week.
Yet it remained well below a recent high of $0.9505, with
markets yet to fully get over the central bank's latest attempt
to talk the currency lower.
Moves in major currencies so far this week have been modest,
highlighting a lack of conviction in a market still in a summer
lull.
Investors are now waiting for more definitive signs that
something will happen on the central bank front, said Emma
Lawson, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank in
Sydney.
"With many consensus trades over the year having been
thwarted, it may take the evidence of change to be overwhelming
before participants join and create a trend," Lawson added.
