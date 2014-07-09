* Dollar hits one-week lows vs currency basket
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 10 The dollar started at one-week
lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday, coming
under some pressure after minutes of the Federal Reserve's June
meeting gave no clear indication on when interest rates will
rise.
The minutes confirmed that the Fed's monthly bond purchases
would end in October and that policymakers debated about the
complexities of unwinding a stimulus program that had flooded
the financial system with over $2 trillion.
Wall Street bounced back from a two-day selloff in the
absence of any guidance on whether rates will be raised by
mid-2015 as speculated, Treasury yields rose while the dollar
was sold down.
The dollar index shed about 0.2 percent to a one-week
low of 79.983, where it hovered early in Asia. Benefiting from
renewed softness in the greenback, the euro rose to a one-week
high of $1.3649.
"The market had likely positioned for a hawkish tone to the
minutes given the upward revisions to Fed rate forecasts, as
well as the fact that these tend to reflect a broader set of
FOMC members, both non-voters and voters, than the post-meeting
statement," analysts at Barclays wrote in a note to clients.
Against the yen, the dollar briefly dipped to a one-week low
of 101.44 before bouncing back to 101.60, while the euro
managed a more energetic hop to 138.77 from a low of
138.14.
Speaking in London on Tuesday, European Central Bank
President Mario Draghi reiterated the ECB is ready to use
"unconventional instruments" if needed to boost growth, but
devoted most of his speech pressing for closer European
integration to deliver growth and jobs.
Sterling rose to $1.7157, moving back within easy
reach of a six-year high of $1.7180. The Canadian dollar rose to
C$1.0641 per USD, near a six-month high of C$1.0620.
The Australian dollar pushed further above 94 U.S. cents,
defying the country's central bank assessment that it was
'overvalued by most measures'. It last traded at $0.9411
, not far from the overnight high of $0.9425.
The Aussie has retraced almost all of last Thursday's fall
from $0.9443 to $0.9327 made after Reserve Bank of Australia
Governor Glenn Stevens warned that investors were
under-estimating the risk of a sharp correction in the currency.
Whether the Aussie will retest its 2014 peak of $0.9505
depends on the local employment report due at 0130 GMT and
Chinese trade figures at around 0200 GMT.
Ahead of the data, Asian markets are likely to see little
fanfare, mirroring a dire two hours of defence-dominated
football between the Netherlands and Argentina.
The South American country eventually prevailed 4-2 in a
penalty shoot-out.
