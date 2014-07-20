* G3 currencies subdued, recovering from bout of risk
aversion
* Ukraine and Gaza still dominating headlines
* Holiday in Japan seen keeping markets quiet
SYDNEY, July 21 The dollar got off to a steady
start on Monday as some calm returned to markets following an
initial bout of risk aversion stemming from a flare up in
geopolitical tensions.
The downing of a Malaysian airliner in eastern Ukraine last
week and fighting in Gaza still dominated the headlines, but
developments over the weekend did not bring any fresh jitters.
The dollar index was unchanged at 80.513, having
retreated from a one-month peak last Friday when the euro
bounced off a five-month trough of $1.3491.
Traders said buying interest below $1.3500 helped squeeze
the euro higher. The common currency should see solid support at
$1.3460/80, an area that had provided a floor on several
occasions in the past 10 months or so.
The calmer market mood kept the safe-haven yen pinned down.
The greenback was at 101.35 after rebounding from a
one-week low of 101.09. The euro stood at 137.14 yen,
off a five-month trough of 136.71.
"Our sense remains that at least for the moment, markets
will likely continue to treat geopolitical events as localized
risks and not "macro" destabilising events," analysts at
JPMorgan wrote in a note to clients.
The Antipodean currencies also recovered some of their
recent losses, with the New Zealand dollar briefly popping above
87 U.S. cents in early trade from Friday's low of $0.8649.
New Zealand's central bank is widely expected to lift its
cash rate to a 5-1/2 year high of 3.5 percent on Thursday, but
some analysts suspect the central bank will signal a pause to
the tightening cycle.
With Japanese financial markets closed on Monday for a
public holiday, traders suspect the major currencies will
traipse in a narrow range. There is no key economic data out of
Asia.
