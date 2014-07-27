* Dollar index holding near a six-month peak
* Euro wallows at an eight-month trough vs USD
* FOMC, U.S. GDP and nonfarm payrolls main focus this week
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, July 28 The U.S. dollar hovered near
six-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on
Monday, holding onto solid gains made last week as investors
turned bearish on the euro.
A closely watched report on Friday showing a slump in German
business sentiment and news the European Union was a step closer
to imposing economic sanctions on Moscow had undermined the
common currency.
The euro, which fell 0.7 percent last week, languished near
an eight-month trough of $1.3421. Against the yen, it
traded at 136.69, not far from a six-month low of
136.37 plumbed on Thursday.
The dollar index was steady at 81.028, having peaked
at 81.084 on Friday, a high not seen since early February. So
far this month, it has rallied almost 1.6 percent, on track for
its best monthly gain since January.
Latest figures from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
showed currency speculators had increased bullish bets on the
greenback in the week ended July 22.
Oddly, U.S. Treasury yields remained pinned down, suggesting
investors were not driven by any material change to the U.S.
economic outlook.
In fact, the Federal Reserve policy review this week is
likely to end with the same dovish message from Chair Janet
Yellen.
But analysts at Barclays believe top tier U.S. data
including gross domestic product on Wednesday and payrolls on
Friday could challenge that perception.
"Overall, we expect a relatively upbeat set of data
releases, which ought to give the U.S. dollar further support
over the week," they wrote in a report to clients.
"We do not expect the Fed to deliver any major surprises,
with further tapering of $10 billion likely to be announced."
The dollar also firmed against its Canadian peer, with
buy-stops reportedly triggered after the greenback broke above
C$1.0800. It was last at C$1.0813, having climbed as
far as C$1.0822, a high last seen on June 20.
The New Zealand dollar was nursing a second week of steep
losses, having tumbled nearly 3 percent in the past two weeks.
Kiwi bulls were given a reality check last week after the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand signalled it was pausing its
tightening cycle following four straight interest rate hikes.
The kiwi last traded at $0.8556, not far from a
6-week trough of $0.8539 hit on Friday.
Asia is staring at the prospect of a subdued session given
an absence of any meaningful economic data and with many centres
in South-East Asia shut for a holiday.
Investors are also likely to be wary of taking big positions
in the lead up to the July 29-30 Fed policy meeting and key U.S.
data.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)