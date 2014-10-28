* U.S. dollar softens as market braces for dovish message
from Fed
* Fall in demand for U.S. capital goods disappoints dollar
bulls
* Swedish crown hit by dovish Riksbank
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 29 The U.S. dollar was subdued early
on Wednesday as investors waited for the latest guidance from
the Federal Reserve, while a surprisingly dovish message from
Sweden's central bank saw the crown slump to four-year lows.
The Riksbank cut interest rates more than expected to zero
and said it would delay tightening policy until the middle of
2016 as it moved decisively to tackle the risk of deflation.
Both the euro and dollar jumped to four-year highs of 9.3912
crowns and 7.3824 crowns as a result. They
have since steadied at 9.3403 and 7.3340 respectively.
"In our view, the Riksbank's dovish forward guidance has
pushed the SEK into the FX funding currency club, alongside the
EUR, CHF and JPY," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to
clients.
"We expect the SEK to underperform higher-yielding
currencies during times of healthy and improving risk appetite."
In contrast, the Fed is all but certain to announce the end
of its massive bond-buying stimulus when it wraps up a two-day
policy meeting on Wednesday.
But the U.S. central bank is also likely to reassure markets
that any interest rate hike is still a long way off with U.S.
inflation also weak and the European economy stumbling.
Data overnight showing a big drop in demand for U.S.-made
capital goods certainly gave dollar bulls nothing to celebrate
about as it offered further evidence the economy may have cooled
a bit.
That saw the dollar dip against most of its major peers
including the euro and commodity currencies such as the Canadian
dollar.
The euro last traded at $1.2736, having touched a
one-week peak of $1.2765. The Canadian dollar rose to its
highest in over two weeks at C$1.1165 per USD.
Traders said big option expiries on the euro in the
$1.2700-25 area could keep the common currency tethered in the
near term.
Against the yen, the greenback managed to drift up to 108.10
from Tuesday's low of 107.69, partly as a rally in global
stock markets crimped demand for the safe-haven Japanese
currency.
European and U.S. stocks posted sold gains on Tuesday thanks
to robust corporate earnings from the likes of UBS and
Amgen Inc.
Asia has little to offer in terms of major economic data on
Wednesday, leaving the focus squarely on the outcome of the Fed
policy meeting.
(Additional reporting by Krishna Kumar in SYDNEY)