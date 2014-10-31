TOKYO Oct 31 The yen tumbled to its lowest level in almost seven years against the dollar on Friday, as the Bank of Japan wrong-footed markets by unexpectedly easing policy further in the face of mounting evidence it would miss its inflation goal.

The dollar surged more than 1 percent to a high of 110.67 yen, its best level since January 2008 after the BOJ said it would raise its monetary base target to an annual increase of 80 trillion yen($724.5 billion), from 60-70 trillion yen.

"The BOJ probably saw it would take until fiscal year 2016/17 to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, so they wanted to narrow the distance to the target with today's move," said Junko Nishioka, chief economist at RBS Securities in Tokyo.

While a small number of market players had expected easing, most had thought any additional easing would be at least months away.

"I was doing some paper work for month-end when someone in the room shouted it was easing. I looked at the screen and the dollar/yen rate had gone crazy," said a trader at a Western bank.

Adding to the pressure on the yen, a Japanese government panel overseeing the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) approved plans for the fund to raise its holding of foreign stocks to 25 percent of its portfolio from a current 12 percent, sources said on Friday.

The dollar index climbed as far as 86.524 - a high last seen on Oct. 6 - as the greenback benefited from upbeat U.S. growth figures published on Thursday.

As the dollar gained, the euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.2582 while the Australian dollar also fell 0.4 percent to $0.8800.

(1 US dollar = 110.4200 Japanese yen) (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)