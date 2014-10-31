TOKYO Oct 31 The yen tumbled to its lowest
level in almost seven years against the dollar on Friday, as the
Bank of Japan wrong-footed markets by unexpectedly easing policy
further in the face of mounting evidence it would miss its
inflation goal.
The dollar surged more than 1 percent to a high of 110.67
yen, its best level since January 2008 after the BOJ
said it would raise its monetary base target to an annual
increase of 80 trillion yen($724.5 billion), from 60-70 trillion
yen.
"The BOJ probably saw it would take until fiscal year
2016/17 to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, so they
wanted to narrow the distance to the target with today's move,"
said Junko Nishioka, chief economist at RBS Securities in Tokyo.
While a small number of market players had expected easing,
most had thought any additional easing would be at least months
away.
"I was doing some paper work for month-end when someone in
the room shouted it was easing. I looked at the screen and the
dollar/yen rate had gone crazy," said a trader at a Western
bank.
Adding to the pressure on the yen, a Japanese government
panel overseeing the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF)
approved plans for the fund to raise its holding of foreign
stocks to 25 percent of its portfolio from a current 12 percent,
sources said on Friday.
The dollar index climbed as far as 86.524 - a high
last seen on Oct. 6 - as the greenback benefited from upbeat
U.S. growth figures published on Thursday.
As the dollar gained, the euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.2582
while the Australian dollar also fell 0.4 percent to
$0.8800.
(1 US dollar = 110.4200 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)