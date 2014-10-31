* BOJ's surprise easing hits yen

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Oct 31 The yen tumbled to its lowest level in almost seven years against the dollar on Friday after the Bank of Japan shocked markets by unexpectedly easing policy further, citing mounting risks it would miss its inflation goal.

The BOJ raised its monetary base target to an annual increase of 80 trillion yen($724.5 billion) from 60-70 trillion yen and tripled its purchase of risk assets such as exchange traded funds (ETFs) and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

While a small number of market players had expected some easing, most had thought any additional easing was months away as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda had voiced optimism over the Japanese economic outlook even after soft data.

"We salute the BOJ for admitting that they weren't going to reach their goals on inflation or GDP, though do note that the new policy equates to about $60 billion of QE per month," said Sean Callow, a currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney.

"This perspective does raise the question of just how much impact monetary policy is having," he added.

The dollar surged past its Oct. 1 high of 110.09 yen, rising as far as 111.02 yen, its highest level since January 2008.

It last traded at 110.93 yen, up 1.6 percent from late U.S. trade on Thursday, on course for its biggest gain since June last year.

"I was doing some paperwork for month-end when someone in the room shouted it was easing. I looked at the screen and the dollar/yen rate had gone crazy," said a trader at a Western bank.

The Australian dollar also rose more than 1 percent to a six-week high of 97.61 yen while the British pound jumped to a one-month high of 177.36 yen.

Adding to the pressure on the yen, a Japanese government panel overseeing the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) approved plans for the fund to raise its holding of foreign stocks to 25 percent of its portfolio from 12 percent, sources said on Friday.

The dollar index climbed as far as 86.590 - a high last seen on Oct. 6 - as the greenback benefited from upbeat U.S. growth figures published on Thursday.

U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annual pace of 3.5 percent in the third quarter, beating a forecast of 3.0 percent.

Yet some analysts said it was not all that rosy and a closer look at the details could explain why dollar bulls had been more circumspect.

"The upside surprise was mostly located in defence spending, inventories and, to a lesser extent, net foreign trade. All three of these categories tend to be associated with payback the following quarter," analysts at JPMorgan wrote in a note to clients.

"As a result we are lowering our early estimate for Q4 GDP growth from 3.0 percent to 2.5 percent."

As the dollar gained, the euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.2573 , not far from Thursday's low of $1.2545, which was its weakest since Oct. 6.

In European trade, all eyes will be on the region's latest inflation figures.

Data on Thursday showed annual inflation in Germany unexpectedly slowed in October, while Spanish consumer prices fell, suggesting the risk of deflation in the euro zone has not yet abated. (Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Alan Raybould)