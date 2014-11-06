* Dollar/yen dips on profit-taking after hitting 7-year high
* Euro/dollar near 2-year low, ECB policy review next major
focus
* Aussie falls to 4-year low as commodity currencies feel
the heat
(Updates price moves, details)
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Nov 6 The dollar stumbled against
the yen on Thursday as investors sold into a steep rally ahead
of key events including the European Central Bank's policy
meeting and U.S. nonfarm payrolls.
The euro dangled just above a two-year trough with investors
waiting to see how ECB chief Mario Draghi deals with dissent
later in the day.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 114.39 yen after
storming to a seven-year high of 115.52.
Traders said the greenback was prone to buckling after
rallying more than 5 percent against the yen since last Friday's
surprise monetary easing by the Bank of Japan.
The dollar index fell 0.3 percent to 87.224 after
hitting a 4-1/2 year peak of 87.606 overnight.
The euro last traded at $1.2515, flirting once again
with a two-year low of $1.2439 set early in the week.
Disappointing surveys of euro zone business growth and a
surprise decision by the BOJ last week to enhance its already
massive monetary stimulus have added pressure on the ECB to ease
more.
"Whether the euro can stay in the premises of $1.25 depends
on how much the ECB spices up its policy today. If the tweaks
clearly point to future quantitative easing, the euro's trading
range could shift down towards $1.20," said Koji Fukaya,
president at FPG Securities in Tokyo.
The ECB's policy meeting later Thursday has been given extra
significance by reports some members were unhappy with Draghi's
aggressive stimulus push.
"Our base-case scenario is that ECB stops short of
introducing broad-based QE at this meeting, but that President
Draghi sends a clear signal that the Governing Council is
committed to expanding the ECB's balance sheet," analysts at BNP
Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
"The balance sheet goal will be difficult to achieve unless
the ECB broadens the scope of its asset purchase program to
sovereign bonds, and our European economists continue to expect
a policy move in December."
Soft data out of Europe again contrasted with more upbeat
news from the United States, where private employers added
230,000 jobs in October, marking a record seven straight months
of job gains exceeding 200,000.
The upbeat U.S. data fanned expectations of a strong reading
in Friday's closely watched nonfarm payrolls report.
Longer term prospects for the yen still remained bearish
after BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said the central bank was
ready to do even more to hit its 2 percent inflation goal and
recharge a tottering economy after the central bank's shock
easing last Friday.
Currencies of commodity-producing countries continued
retreating as global growth concerns dampened demand for exports
such as crude oil and iron ore.
The Australian dollar fell to a four-year low of $0.8553
against the U.S. dollar, with a solid domestic jobs
report doing little to arrest the slide.
Iron ore, Australia's major export, fell to a five-year low
amid cooling demand from key importer China.
The Norwegian crown, a noticeable underperformer overnight,
has also retreated steadily along with a decline in the price of
crude oil - Norway's main export.
The euro fetched 8.545 crowns after rising to as
much as 8.679 overnight, highest since late 2009.
Brent crude oil dropped to four-year lows this week.
(Editing Eric Meijer & Shri Navaratnam)