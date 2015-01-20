* Markets expect ECB to take QE steps; Greece election also
weighs
* USD edges up after Monday's U.S. holiday
* China 4th quarter GDP report awaited
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Jan 20 The euro faced pressure on Tuesday
as investors positioned for possible easing steps by the
European Central Bank as early as this week, while the dollar
edged up on the yen after a U.S. holiday.
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Martin Luther
King holiday.
Sources have told Reuters the ECB may adopt a hybrid
approach that would include buying debt and sharing some of the
risk across the euro zone, while national central banks make
separate purchases of their own. The programme might be limited
in size to 500 billion euros ($579.95 billion).
"We expect the ECB to announce the expansion of its asset
purchase program to include European government bonds at its 22
January meeting and we recommend staying short EUR/USD as well
as short EUR/GBP into the meeting," strategists at Barclays said
in a note to clients.
A snap election in Sunday, with the anti-bailout party
Syriza leading in the polls, also added to euro zone uncertainty
and to pressure on the European unit.
The euro dropped last week after the Swiss National Bank
stunned foreign exchange markets by abandoning its
three-year-old currency pledge to cap its currency.
The euro was trading at $1.1594, down 0.1 percent on
the day and not far from Friday's nadir of $1.14595, its lowest
level in 11 years.
Against the yen, the greenback added about 0.2 percent to
117.75.
Later in the Asian session, China is scheduled to release
its fourth-quarter growth data. Weaker-than-expected figures
would likely sap investors' risk sentiment and could give the
safe-haven Japanese currency a lift, to the dollar's detriment.
The Bank of Japan will also begin a two-day policy meeting
on Tuesday. The central bank is set to cut its core consumer
inflation for next fiscal year below 1.5 percent from 1.7
percent projected in October, sources familiar with the bank's
thinking said.
With the BOJ's massive asset purchases already pushing
Japanese government bond yields into negative territory at the
shorter end of the curve, many board members want to hold off on
expanding quantitative easing steps, but surprise action cannot
be ruled out.
($1 = 0.8621 euros)
(Editing by Eric Meijer)