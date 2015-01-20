* Euro remains under pressure before this week's ECB meeting
* Markets expect ECB to take QE steps; Greek election also
weighs
* Shortcovering helps lifts USD to one-week high vs JPY
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Jan 20 Shortcovering helped lift the
dollar to a one-week high against the yen on Tuesday after China
growth data was not as bad as many feared, while the euro
remained under pressure ahead of possible easing steps by the
European Central Bank as early as this week.
China's economic growth held steady at 7.3 percent in the
fourth quarter, slightly better than expected. But growth still
hovered around its weakest levels since the global financial
crisis, keeping pressure on policymakers to head off a sharper
slowdown.
"It's pretty clear, given the monthly activity data and
broad trends elsewhere, that China growth is slowing, and will
slow considerably in the absence of more easing from the
monetary authorities," said Sue Trinh, senior currency
strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
Against the yen, the greenback added about 0.6 percent to
118.20 after touching a one-week high of 118.32. The less
downbeat-than-expected China figures prompted some investors to
cover short positions after Monday's U.S. holiday, market
participants said.
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for a day in honour of
Martin Luther King.
The China data prompted what Trinh called a "knee-jerk"
reaction in the Australian dollar. That country's massive trade
exposure to China makes it proxy for China plays, and the Aussie
rose as high as $0.8214 against its U.S. counterpart. It
was last down about 0.5 percent on the day at $0.8174.
The euro was trading at $1.1582, down 0.2 percent on
the day and not far from Friday's nadir of $1.14595, its lowest
level in 11 years, ahead of Thursday's ECB meeting.
Sources have told Reuters the ECB may adopt a hybrid
approach that would include buying debt and sharing some of the
risk across the euro zone, while national central banks make
separate purchases of their own. The programme might be limited
in size to 500 billion euros ($579.95 billion).
"We expect the ECB to announce the expansion of its asset
purchase program to include European government bonds at its 22
January meeting and we recommend staying short EUR/USD as well
as short EUR/GBP into the meeting," strategists at Barclays said
in a note to clients.
Greece's snap election on Sunday, with the anti-bailout
party Syriza leading in the polls, also added to euro zone
uncertainty and to pressure on the European unit.
The euro dropped last week after the Swiss National Bank
stunned foreign exchange markets by abandoning its
three-year-old pledge to cap its currency.
The Bank of Japan began a regular two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday. The central bank is set to cut its core consumer
inflation forecast for next fiscal year to below 1.5 percent
from the 1.7 percent it projected in October, sources familiar
with the BOJ's thinking said.
With the BOJ's massive asset purchases already pushing
Japanese government bond yields into negative territory at the
shorter end of the curve, many board members want to hold off on
expanding quantitative easing steps, but surprise action cannot
be ruled out.
($1 = 0.8621 euros)
(Editing by Eric Meijer and Richard Borsuk)