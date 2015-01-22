* ECB next major focus; QE details crucial to outlook for
euro
* CAD nurses losses in wake of surprise BOC rate cut
* Other dollar bloc peers also under pressure
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Jan 22 The euro held steady on
Thursday as investors awaited details of a sovereign bond-buying
programme that the European Central Bank is seen likely to
announce later in the day.
Market expectations are sky-high for the ECB to unveil a
large-scale programme of quantitative easing.
A euro zone source said on Wednesday the ECB's Executive
Board has proposed a programme that would enable the bank to buy
50 billion euros ($58.05 billion) in bonds per month starting in
March.
Whatever the outcome, traders said there is sure to be
plenty of volatility in euro/dollar.
The euro last traded near $1.1607, little changed on
the day.
"And given extreme levels of positioning as revealed both
anecdotally and in IMM data, we prefer to watch
this from the sidelines," said Nick Parsons, global co-head of
FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
"We've exited our short position, established at 1.2435, at
1.1555."
Since reaching an 11-year trough of $1.14595 on Friday, the
common currency has been drifting in a slim range as investors
wait to see how aggressive the central bank might be.
Market players are expecting the ECB to use a bond-buying
programme until its balance sheet increases by roughly 1
trillion euros from current levels, to 3 trillion euros, said
Masafumi Yamamoto, market strategist for Praevidentia Strategy
in Tokyo.
"But it is unclear whether (an expansion to) 3 trillion
euros would be the end of it," Yamamoto said, adding that a
further balance sheet expansion could not be ruled out over the
longer term, depending on how economic conditions evolve over
the next year or so.
The ECB is aiming to bring its balance sheet close to levels
last seen in early 2012 -- when it briefly topped 3 trillion
euros -- to spur lending to business and bolster the economy.
CANADIAN DOLLAR
The Canadian dollar languished near its lowest level in
nearly six years, having suffered a massive drop on Wednesday
after the Bank of Canada stunned markets by cutting interest
rates.
The BOC lowered its overnight rate to 0.75 percent from 1
percent, citing a threat to economic growth and its inflation
targets from the dramatic drop in oil prices.
The Canadian dollar last stood at C$1.2359 versus
the U.S. dollar, not very far from Wednesday's low of C$1.2420,
the Canadian dollar's weakest level since April 2009.
The BOC was the latest central bank to wrong foot markets,
following the Swiss National Bank's decision last week to
suddenly abandon its three-year-old currency cap.
Other dollar bloc currencies also came under pressure after
the Bank of Canada's surprise rate cut, and investors speculated
Australia's central bank might also cut soon, not least to keep
the Aussie dollar from strengthening.
The Australian dollar fell 0.3 percent to $0.8056,
hovering near a five-year trough of $0.8033 set earlier in the
month. The New Zealand dollar touched a low of $0.7516
on Thursday as of 0436 GMT, its lowest level in over two years.
Elsewhere, the U.S. dollar edged up 0.2 percent versus the
yen to about 118.22 yen, regaining some footing in the
wake of its 0.7 percent drop the previous day.
The dollar had slipped versus the yen on Wednesday after the
Bank of Japan stood pat on monetary policy, prompting
speculators who had anticipated more easing to cover their short
positions in the yen.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)