By Ian Chua and Masayuki Kitano
SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, Jan 27 The euro steadied
versus the dollar on Tuesday, after having bounced off an
11-year trough the previous day as investors decided to take
profits on extremely bearish positions.
The common currency last traded near $1.1238, having
pulled up from Monday's low of $1.1098 - a level not seen since
September 2003.
Investors sold the euro first thing this week after the
Greeks voted in a new hardline, anti-bailout government led by
Alexis Tsipras.
However, the euro has since managed to regain some footing,
as investors booked some profits on their euro bearish bets.
Given that the euro had slid by about five U.S. cents in the
wake of the European Central Bank's decision last Thursday to
launch quantitative easing and the elections in Greece, it was
not surprising to see some short-covering in the euro, said
Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman
in Tokyo.
Market participants are now probably looking for
opportunities to put such euro bearish bets back on, he said.
"If the euro rises further, I think there will be lots of
people who will look for opportunities to sell into the rally,"
Murata said, adding that the ECB's bond-buying programme is
likely to weigh on the euro going forward.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on Greece's
forthcoming negotiation with international lenders.
"Perhaps the market rightly or wrongly is pinning some hopes
on Mr Tsipras being more conciliatory," David de Garis, senior
economist at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note to
clients. "In any case, the market will be paying close attention
to news that could well see more euro volatility for now at
least."
"Markets now wait for details on Tsipras's policies and how
much compromise he is willing to embrace in his dealings with
international creditors," he wrote.
The dollar eased 0.2 percent versus the yen to 118.26 yen
. Over the past week, the dollar has traded in a range of
roughly between 117.00 yen to 119.00 yen.
The U.S. Federal Reserve starts a two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday and investors are keen to hear its take on the rash of
policy easings from the euro zone to Canada and Switzerland.
The general assumption is the Fed will acknowledge the
uncertain global outlook and stick to its promise to be patient
on tightening. Yet expectations remain that it will start
raising rates by mid-year, a trajectory that implies further
broad-based gains for the dollar.
One key development on Monday was Standard & Poor's decision
to cut Russia's sovereign credit rating to junk status, bringing
it below investment grade for the first time in a decade.
The rouble had fallen sharply on
Monday after the S&P's downgrade. The dollar, which had surged
roughly 7 percent versus the rouble on Monday, last stood at
around 68.32 against the rouble.
