* US durable goods orders unexpectedly fall
* Dollar index off 11-year high ahead of Fed statement
* Aussie jumps after surprisingly strong CPI
* Surpise monetary easing in Singapore helps U.S. dollar
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Jan 28 The dollar stepped back from an
11-year peak against a basket of currencies after soft spending
data and disappointing earnings cast doubt on underlying
optimism about the U.S. economy, but it found some support
against Asian currencies.
Investors took profits from recent gains in the U.S.
currency ahead of a Federal Reserve policy announcement later on
Wednesday, which some think could show a more dovish bias due to
the recent plunge in oil prices.
"I would say the dollar selling we've seen so far is just
position adjustments ahead of the major (Fed) event," said Bart
Wakabayashi, head of forex at State Street Bank.
"But I am a bit nervous that the dollar may have a further
leg to go down if the Fed says something negative (about the
U.S. economy), given that the market is still very long in the
dollar on the whole," he added.
The dollar index posted its biggest fall since early
October on Tuesday to 94.10, slipping further from the 11-year
high of 95.481 hit on Friday.
It last stood at 94.30 as the greenback gained a slight
boost in Asia after surprise monetary easing by Singapore lifted
the U.S. currency against the Singapore dollar and other Asian
currencies.
Against the yen, the U.S. currency fetched 118.15 yen
, about 0.3 percent above late U.S. levels but still off
last week's high of 118.80.
The euro traded at $1.1340, having risen to $1.1423
on Tuesday, extending its rebound from an 11-year low of $1.1098
hit on Monday.
Betting on the dollar has been a winning trade since the
second half of last year, as investors expected the Fed to start
raising rates this year on the back of a solid U.S. economic
recovery.
But the currency's big gains - almost 18 percent in the
dollar index since June - have raised concern about profits at
U.S. firms.
Earnings from major U.S. firms have disappointed investors,
with multinationals from DuPont <DD.N > and Caterpillar
to Microsoft Corp complaining that the strong dollar
was hurting profits.
Data on Tuesday showed U.S. non-defence capital goods orders
excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, fell unexpectedly for a fourth straight month in
December.
It marked the longest downward stretch since 2012, stoking
worries that slowing global growth and cheap oil prices were
curbing business spending in the United States, one of the
brightest spots in the global economy.
"U.S. economic indicators are losing a bit of momentum
lately, whether it is caused by a strong dollar or not," said a
trader at a major Japanese bank.
While other U.S. data, such as consumer spending and home
sales, were more robust, traders are getting worried the Fed
could turn even more cautious in its guidance on future rate
rises, given the plunge in oil prices is cooling any
inflationary pressure.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar jumped 0.7 percent to
$0.7988 after higher-than-expected core inflation led
investors to sharply scale back expectations of an interest rate
cut next week.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Alan Raybould)