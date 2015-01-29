* Dollar-bloc currencies fall to fresh multi-year lows
* Aussie hit hard as market eyes imminent rate cut
* Swiss franc also under pressure
* G3 currencies consolidating after recent big moves
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 30 Dollar-bloc currencies nursed
hefty losses early on Friday, following a selloff that saw the
Australian dollar slump to its lowest in over five years as
investors wagered on an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of
Australia.
The Aussie dollar fell to $0.7720, reaching a low
not seen since July 2009. It last traded at $0.7757, having
suffered a drop of nearly 2 percent on Thursday.
"The AUD's fall over the past 24 hours has been nothing
short of stunning," said Raiko Shareef, currency strategist at
Bank of New Zealand.
"The weight of expectation around next week's RBA meeting
continues to mount, such that a nasty snapback beckons should
the RBA fail to adjust its language toward an easing bias."
Debt futures now imply a near 70 percent chance the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut its 2.5 percent cash rate at
its policy meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 3, up from less than 10
percent earlier this week.
The decisive move came as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on
Thursday surprised investors by opening the door to a possible
rate cut, following last week's unexpected decision by the Bank
of Canada to ease.
Those decisions have taken a heavy toll on the Canadian and
New Zealand currencies as well. The greenback hit a near
six-year high on the Canadian dollar at C$1.2678, while
the New Zealand dollar slid to a four-year trough of $0.7235
.
Another notable underperformer was the Swiss franc, which
eased broadly on renewed speculation of intervention by the
Swiss National Bank.
The euro climbed as far as 1.0464 francs, reaching
its highest since the Swiss National Bank abandoned its 1.20 per
euro cap two weeks ago. It last traded at 1.0452.
The G3 currencies were far more sedate by comparison with
the embattled euro firming slightly as it consolidated steep
losses that knocked it to an 11-year low against the greenback
first thing this week.
The common currency edged up to $1.1318, pulling away
from the trough of $1.1098. Against the yen, it drifted to
133.95, away from a 16-month low of 130.16 set
Monday.
Investors also bought the U.S. dollar against the yen,
driving it back toward the top end of its 117.00-119.00 range.
The dollar fetched 118.28 yen, rebounding from Thursday's
low of 117.25.
The market will be hard pressed to find anything too
inspiring in Friday's offering of Asian economic data
.
In Europe, euro zone inflation could come in softer than
expected after German consumer prices fell in January for the
first time since the height of the global financial crisis in
2009.
Such an outcome is sure to vindicate the European Central
Bank's decision last week to launch a 1 trillion euro government
bond-buying programme.
(Editing by G Crosse)