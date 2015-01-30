* Dollar-bloc currencies fall to fresh multi-year lows
* Aussie hit hard as market eyes imminent rate cut
* Swiss franc also under pressure
* G3 currencies consolidating after recent big moves
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Jan 30 Commodity currencies nursed
hefty losses on Friday, as investors sent the Australian dollar
to 5 1/2 year lows as they bet on the Australian central bank
reducing interest rates when it meets next week.
While currencies from energy and resource producing
countries, such as Canada and Australia, struggled under the
weight of falling energy prices, the dollar, yen and euro were
locked in familiar ranges.
The Aussie dollar barely made any recovery on Friday, after
dropping nearly 2 percent to $0.7720 on Thursday, a low
unseen since July 2009.
The Aussie dollar last traded at $0.7775, up 0.2 percent on
the day but was still down 4.7 percent this month and was on
course to post the third straight months of losses.
"The AUD's fall over the past 24 hours has been nothing
short of stunning," said Raiko Shareef, currency strategist at
Bank of New Zealand.
"The weight of expectation around next week's RBA meeting
continues to mount," he said, adding a warning that, "a nasty
snapback beckons should the RBA fail to adjust its language
toward an easing bias."
Debt futures now imply a near 70 percent chance the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut its 2.5 percent cash rate at
its policy meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 3, up from less than 10
percent earlier this week.
The decisive move came as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand
surprised investors on Thursday by opening the door to a
possible rate cut, following last week's unexpected decision by
the Bank of Canada to ease.
The Canadian and New Zealand currencies have both been in
the firing line as a consequence.
The greenback hit a near six-year high on the Canadian
dollar at C$1.2678, while the New Zealand dollar slid
to a four-year trough of $0.7235.
Falling energy prices are darkening the outlook of energy
and resource producing countries, such as Canada and Australia.
Another notable underperformer was the Swiss franc, which
eased broadly on renewed speculation of intervention by the
Swiss National Bank.
The euro climbed as far as 1.0464 francs, reaching
its highest since the Swiss National Bank abandoned its 1.20 per
euro cap two weeks ago. It last traded at 1.0450.
The G3 currencies were far more sedate by comparison with
the embattled euro firming slightly as it consolidated steep
losses that knocked it to an 11-year low against the greenback
first thing this week.
The common currency held firm at $1.1323, pulling
away from the trough of $1.1098. But it is still down more than
six percent so far this month.
Against the yen, it drifted to 133.60, away from
a 16-month low of 130.16 set Monday.
Later in the day, euro zone inflation could come in softer
than expected after German consumer prices fell in January for
the first time since the height of the global financial crisis
in 2009.
Such an outcome is sure to vindicate the European Central
Bank's decision last week to launch a 1 trillion euro government
bond-buying programme.
The yen showed little reaction to a barrage of mixed
Japanese economic data. Industrial output increased more than
expected in December but inflation slowed slightly more than
expected.
The dollar fetched 118.00 yen, down 0.2 percent on
the day but rebounding from Thursday's low of 117.25.
While the currency pair has been in a narrow trading range
around 118 yen for the ninth day, Minori Uchida, chief FX
strategist at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, says downside
risk looks a bit bigger than upside ones.
"Economic data out of the U.S. fell short of market
expectations in January. If that continues into February, then
the market will start to think that the dollar's strength is
hurting growth," said Minori Uchida, chief FX strategist at the
Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The next key data for the dollar is an advance reading on
U.S. GDP due later in the day, which economists think will show
a solid growth of 3.0 percent in the October-December quarter.
