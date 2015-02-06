* Euro lifted on reports ECB to give Greece liquidity aid
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 6 The euro on Friday held onto gains
made during the latest swing back to optimism in the Greek debt
saga, while the market awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls later in
the day for further cues.
The euro was little changed at $1.1469 after surging
1.2 percent overnight in a short covering rally, helped by
reports that the European Central Bank agreed to fund up to 60
billion euros in emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) to Greece.
Views that the Swiss National Bank was buying euros to
weaken the franc also supported the common currency.
The euro has experienced wide swings this week, as hopes
that Greece could win swift relief from its creditors alternated
with worries a deal cannot be reached, which raised the prospect
the country might exit the euro zone bloc.
The European Central Bank stunned investors midweek by
taking a hard-line stance, saying it would not accept Greek
bonds as collateral. That caused the euro to tumble.
Greece's aid deadline with the European Union, the ECB and
International Monetary Fund "troika" expires on Feb. 28.
"The Greek situation will remain a key factor at least until
the Feb. 28 aid deadline. The development is likely to peak next
week, giving time for at least one more round of upsets for the
market," said Junichi Ishikawa, market analyst at IG Securities
in Tokyo.
"For now we can turn away from Greece and focus on U.S. jobs
data, which may provide an opportunity to slow the unwinding of
dollar long positions that has been taking place," Ishikawa
said.
Another solid U.S. payroll reading, coupled with a possible
rebound in wage growth, may revive recently-flagging views that
the Federal Reserve might consider raising interest rates as
early as mid-year and favour the dollar.
The dollar index moved sideways at 93.587 after
shedding nearly 1 percent overnight. The greenback was little
changed at 117.48 yen.
Its commodities-linked Canadian counterpart remained under
support after marching higher overnight as volatile crude oil
rebounded from the previous session's plunge.
The Canadian dollar was steady at C$1.2450 from
Thursday's low of C$1.2585.
The Australian dollar, also aided by the crude oil bounce,
rose 0.5 percent to $0.7836 after a statement from the
Reserve Bank of Australia did not sound as dovish as some had
expected.
