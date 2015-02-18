* Investors hope Greece, EU will agree on extending bailout
* Uncertainties on debt negotiations could keep euro in
range
* BOJ keeps policy unchanged as expected
* Yen eyes Kuroda's news conference, dollar looks to Fed
minutes
(Adds comments, updates prices)
By Hideyuki Sano and Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Feb 18 The euro held steady on
Wednesday, finding some support as investors held on to hopes
that Greece will find enough common ground with its euro zone
partners and avoid a chaotic exit from the currency union.
The euro traded at $1.1405, staying above this week's
low of $1.13195 hit on Monday.
Although Greece rejected a proposal to request a six-month
extension of its international bailout on Monday, market players
are betting that an agreement will be reached in the next couple
of weeks.
A source close to the government said Greece intends to ask
on Wednesday for an extension of a loan agreement with the euro
zone.
The source drew a distinction between a loan agreement and
the full bailout programme, which the new government insists is
dead.
Still, investors expect a compromise on the bailout
programme will be reached as failure to do so could lead to a
disorderly Greek exit from the currency bloc.
Until the standoff over Greece's demands is resolved,
markets will likely stay on edge, limiting any gains in the euro
in the near term.
"There remains uncertainty on whether the bailout programme
will be extended," said Shin Kadota, chief FX strategist.
Against the yen, the euro stood at 135.87 yen,
down 0.1 percent on the day but well above Tuesday's low of
133.96 yen.
The yen showed limited reaction when the Bank of Japan kept
its monetary stimulus programme unchanged, as expected.
The dollar last traded at 119.15 yen, down 0.1
percent on the day but little changed from levels seen ahead of
the BOJ's policy decision.
The focus turned to a news conference led by BOJ Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda later on Wednesday. Heng Koon How, senior
currency strategist for private banking and wealth management at
Credit Suisse in Singapore, said Kuroda is unlikely to offer any
strong hints about the possibility of adding to the BOJ's
monetary stimulus in the near term.
"I think it's still premature, because he probably will need
to wait for the Q1 data first before having a view on whether
the BOJ the needs to expand policy," Heng said, adding that
investors will be watching for any comments on the yen.
Japan economy minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that
neither excessive yen strength nor excessive yen weakness was
desirable. If there is excessive yen weakness, that could
deviate from Japan's economic fundamentals.
"I think that's the clearest comment yet from the Abe
administration that they want dollar/yen to be stable around
here," said Heng at Credit Suisse. While Kuroda may not talk
about foreign exchange, it would be interesting if here were to
make any comment, Heng added.
Later in the global session, attention will be on the
minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting.
Traders will likely look for any signs of discussion on the
timing of a rate hike.
U.S. debt yields have surged in recent days, with 30-year
bond and benchmark 10-year note yields climbing to seven-week
peaks, on growing expectations the Fed could flag a possible
rate increase as early as June in its next monetary policy
statement.
The prospect of a Fed rate hike by mid-year helped to push
the dollar index to a 11-year high last month, and it has been
consolidating since then.
The dollar index last stood at 94.085, little changed
from late U.S. levels and off its January peak of 95.481.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)