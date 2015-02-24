* Dollar treads water before Fed Yellen's congressional
testimony
* Market waiting to gauge how dovish Yellen is
* Early euro rise sags, Athens misses deadline to present
reforms
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 24 The dollar was steady against the
yen on Tuesday, with the market wary of taking too many bets on
the currency ahead of congressional testimony by Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.
Yellen's appearance before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee
is drawing extra attention after dovish-sounding minutes from
the Fed's January meeting released last week dented expectations
for an early interest hike, and hurt the dollar.
Markets will be listening acutely for whether Yellen takes a
dovish tone in her testimony.
"The more convoluted and muddled her message is on when
rates will rise, the more negative it will be for the U.S.
dollar. But even in this case, we do not expect the dollar to
crash because rates are still poised to move higher," Kathy
Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management, said in a note
to clients.
The dollar was little changed at 118.92 yen after
edging down from a high of 119.35 on Monday following a slip in
U.S. debt yields.
U.S. Treasury yields fell Monday as the debt market appeared
to err on the side of caution ahead of Yellen's testimony,
anticipating that the Fed Chair might well adopt a dovish tone
on monetary policy.
The euro was steady at $1.1335 after shedding about
0.4 percent overnight as the lift gained from a weekend
agreement on a loan extension between Greece and its creditors
petered out.
The common currency traded little changed at 134.79 yen
after losing 0.6 percent overnight.
Greece missed a Monday deadline for presenting a list of
reforms to the euro zone, a condition for the loan extension.
Athens said it will now provide the list on Tuesday.
The dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 94.562, edging
towards an 11-year peak of 95.481 struck last month.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)