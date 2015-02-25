* Dollar extends decline for a second session
SYDNEY, Feb 26 The dollar nursed modest losses
early on Thursday, having eased for a second straight session
after recent remarks from the head of the Federal Reserve
prompted markets to push back the timing of an eventual U.S.
interest rate hike.
The euro edged up to $1.1362, up from this week's
trough of $1.1288, but remained stuck in a $1.12-$1.15 range
held since hitting an 11-year trough of $1.1098 a month ago.
Against the yen, the greenback slipped to 118.86 yen,
off this week's high of 119.84. Yet, it too has been struggling
for direction since peaking at a 7-1/2-year high of 121.86 yen
in early December.
The dollar, however, made a clear break lower against both
sterling and the Australian dollar. The pound touched a
two-month high of $1.5538, while the Aussie dollar
popped above 79 U.S. cents for the first time in a
month.
Since Fed Chair Janet Yellen's congressional testimony on
Tuesday, markets have shifted their expectations of an initial
rate hike toward the end of the year.
Yellen told the Senate Banking Committee the Fed would first
remove the word "patient" in describing its approach to interest
rate hikes, then enter a phase in which moves are possible at
any meeting.
She did not offer any additional insight on the timing of a
rate increase before the House of Representatives Financial
Services Committee on Wednesday.
"The only thing that is clear is that FOMC has given itself
more flexibility than before," said Ray Attrill, Global Co-Head
of FX Strategy at National Australia Bank.
"If U.S. data begins to positive surprise once more, the
market will quickly jump back onto the 'Buy USD' bandwagon."
There were no such surprises on Wednesday, though data
showed new U.S. single-family home sales fell only slightly in
January despite big declines in the winter-battered Northeast.
In Asia, all eyes are on Australia's private sector capital
spending data for the fourth quarter and the first estimate for
spending in the 2015-16 financial year.
Analysts are keen to see if there will be a pick-up in
spending intentions from non-mining companies to offset the
cooling resources sector. Any upside surprises will no doubt
help lift the Aussie dollar.
