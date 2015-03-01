* Euro softer in quiet start to the week
* Aussie reverses rally as China rate cut effect quickly
fades
* HSBC final China PMI report due next
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 2 The flagging euro probed fresh
one-month lows early on Monday in a subdued start to the week,
while an interest rate cut in China over the weekend gave
commodity currencies only a fleeting boost.
The euro eased to $1.1167, from around $1.1198 late
on Friday in New York, reaching a trough not seen since Jan. 26.
It has since drifted back to $1.1187.
Against the yen, it briefly dipped to a one-month low of
133.45, before clambering back to 133.82.
The key focus this week is the European Central Bank (ECB)
meeting on Thursday. Investors are keenly waiting for further
details on its 1 trillion euro ($1.1 trillion) government
bond-buying programme, which begins this month.
The ECB may also decide whether to accept Greek government
bonds as collateral for its direct funding, which the bank
stopped doing at the start of February.
The other major currencies were little changed. The dollar
was flat at 119.67 yen, while sterling softened a touch
to $1.5427.
The Australian dollar flirted with 78 U.S. cents,
having reversed an early rally to $0.7850 in reaction to the
Chinese rate cut.
China lowered interest rates on Saturday, a day before an
official survey showed the country's factory sector contracted
for a second straight month in February.
HSBC's final survey on China's manufacturing sector for
February is due later in the day.
Worries about slowing growth in China, Australia's biggest
trading partner, has been weighing on the Aussie.
However, the market is likely to tread cautiously ahead of
Tuesday's interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA).
Analysts are split on whether the RBA will deliver a
follow-up rate cut. Should it stand pat, traders said the Aussie
could see a relief rally. A cut could send the Aussie lower.
"Given the higher expectation this month that the RBA could
ease, expect the downside reaction will be somewhat more
limited, although the immediate support between 0.7740 and
0.7770 should, nevertheless, still be at risk," analysts at
Macquarie Bank wrote in a note to clients.
"Technically, the more important support, and the one we
need to break for bearish confirmation that the downtrend is
continuing, is at 0.7620/.7640."
($1 = 0.8949 euros)
(Editing by Eric Walsh)