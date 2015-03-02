* Dollar hits 2-year high vs yuan after China rate cut
* Greenback touches 11-year high vs basket of currencies
* Aussie falters, focus on RBA decision on Tuesday
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, March 2 The dollar hit an 11-year
high against a basket of major currencies on Monday, with the
greenback gaining a broad lift after an interest rate cut in
China dented the Chinese yuan and emerging Asian currencies.
The dollar rose to as high as 95.505 against a basket
of major currencies, its highest level since September 2003. The
dollar index last traded at 95.417.
The Australian dollar gained only a fleeting boost after
China cut rates on Saturday, in the latest effort to support the
world's second-largest economy as its momentum slows and
deflation risks rise.
After rallying to $0.7850 earlier on Monday, the Aussie
dollar reversed course and slid 0.6 percent to $0.7763, coming
under pressure as mixed local economic data and concerns about
China's slowing economy reinforced the case for more interest
rate cuts in Australia.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its March policy
meeting on Tuesday and there is much speculation it could follow
up a February easing with a cut to 2.0 percent.
Analysts are split on whether the RBA will deliver a
follow-up rate cut. Should it stand pat, traders said the Aussie
could see a relief rally. A cut could send the Aussie lower.
"Given the higher expectation this month that the RBA could
ease, expect the downside reaction will be somewhat more
limited, although the immediate support between 0.7740 and
0.7770 should, nevertheless, still be at risk," analysts at
Macquarie Bank wrote in a note to clients.
"Technically, the more important support, and the one we
need to break for bearish confirmation that the downtrend is
continuing, is at 0.7620/0.7640."
Some analysts said the greenback's strength against the
Chinese yuan and emerging Asian currencies in the wake of
China's rate cut helped bolster the dollar versus major
currencies as well.
"China's rate cut has triggered dollar-buying against the
Chinese yuan and that is helping to spur broad buying of the
dollar," said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst for
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
Okagawa said such broad dollar buying on the back of China's
rate cut was likely to prove short-lived, adding that the focus
would probably shift soon to U.S. jobs data due on Friday.
Emerging Asian currencies fell against the dollar as
China's rate cut and its lower daily yuan guidance on Monday
underscored expectations of further easing in the region to
tackle slowing growth and deflationary pressures.
The euro eased 0.2 percent to $1.1176. It touched a
fresh one-month low of $1.1160 earlier on Monday.
The key focus this week is the European Central Bank (ECB)
meeting on Thursday. Investors are keenly waiting for further
details on its 1 trillion euro ($1.1 trillion) government
bond-buying programme, which begins this month.
The ECB may also decide whether to accept Greek government
bonds as collateral for its direct funding, which the bank
stopped doing at the start of February.
The dollar touched a two-week high of 119.95 yen and
last traded at 119.86 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day.
(Additional reporting by Cecile Lefort in Sydney; Editing by
Kim Coghill)